WATCH NOW: Surveillance footage contradicts agent's statements about how suspect escaped

“We are looking into this matter as part of an extensive review of the case,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday police were still searching for the man.

Martinez said upon reviewing the video, it is apparent there were no shackles on the man and at about 11 seconds into the footage, the man appears to be struggling with his leg brace.

“We believe shackles could have prevented the suspect from getting away,” Martinez said. “We also believe the suspect may have been manipulating his leg brace during the trip and was apparently continuing to disable the device when he exited the SUV.”

Martinez said he found it "appalling" that REDI failed to use appropriate protocols.

“After watching this video, I am highly disturbed and disappointed by the procedures the private transportation driver used during the transfer of this suspect to our jail," Martinez said.

As the search for Taylor continued just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Carter expressed anger at the security company while on the phone with The Times.