WATCH NOW: Surveillance footage contradicts agent's statements about how suspect escaped

The security company under whose watch a murder suspect escaped in Gary on Monday acted negligently and should be held accountable for endangering the public, the Lake County prosecutor said Tuesday.
Prosecutor Bernard Carter said he will be working together with other law enforcement agencies to demand, through a lawsuit if necessary, that the private security firm reimburse local law enforcement for all costs associated with hunting down the fugitive.
Carter said an employee for Green Bay, Wisconsin-based REDI Transports did not follow proper law enforcement protocol Monday while transporting Leon Taylor, 22, from O’Hare International Airport to the Lake County Jail.
REDI Transport did not immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment Tuesday.
Taylor, who was arrested in Texas Dec. 2, was wanted for an alleged murder in East Chicago and is the suspect in five Northwest Indiana armed robberies.
Taylor escaped a REDI transport vehicle in Gary on Monday as it waited in line at a McDonald’s drive-thru, police said. The agent pulled into the drive-thru near 35th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary to ensure the prisoner was fed before heading to the Lake County Jail, police said.
The REDI agent initially told authorities Taylor asked him to roll down a window so he could “spit,” and then escaped once the window was rolled down; however, surveillance footage obtained by the Lake County Sheriff's Department shows Taylor opening the door to the vehicle and running off.
“We are looking into this matter as part of an extensive review of the case,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday police were still searching for the man.
Martinez said upon reviewing the video, it is apparent there were no shackles on the man and at about 11 seconds into the footage, the man appears to be struggling with his leg brace.
“We believe shackles could have prevented the suspect from getting away,” Martinez said. “We also believe the suspect may have been manipulating his leg brace during the trip and was apparently continuing to disable the device when he exited the SUV.”
Martinez said he found it "appalling" that REDI failed to use appropriate protocols.
“After watching this video, I am highly disturbed and disappointed by the procedures the private transportation driver used during the transfer of this suspect to our jail," Martinez said.
As the search for Taylor continued just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Carter expressed anger at the security company while on the phone with The Times.
“I’m extremely upset. They have jeopardized citizens’ safety, law enforcement safety and are forcing our local agencies to expend significant resources to find this individual, who already is the suspect in a homicide and armed robberies,” Carter said. “They should have taken significant steps to secure this individual, and they did not.
“We’re going to request that every penny we spend to track him down be recouped from this company,” Carter said. “We will be prepared to file a lawsuit at the appropriate time.”
Alexander Marshall
Allen Howard
Andrzej Tylka
Aniya Harris
Ariyan Nickles
Ashton Trice
Austin James Sanders
Bruce Mickael Leipart
Christian Green
Daniel Galloway
Daniel James Boyer
Darian Cooper
David Jagla
David Michael Clark
Deandre Jackson
Deandre Mosely
Deauntre Lester
Delta Wilder
Deshawn Thompson
Devonte Green
Efrain Rodriguez
Eric Colley
Eva Smith
Francisco Jesus Tequimila
Gary Powell
Gilbert Montoya
Gregory Gordon Ward
Jeffrey Toth
Jennifer Kunz
Jeremy Hampton
Jermille Bilal
Jose Valdez
Joseph Trembinski
Joshua Mackey
Juan Gutierrez
Kalad Jamal Makhlouf
Kalon Brandon
Kayla Davis
Kyum Gillis
Luay Atieh
Mark Coleman
Marlin Bullard
Mathew Lukasik
Meagan Anne Boersma
Michael Flores
Michael Valadez
Miguel Rodriguez
Molly Perez
Richard Braun
Rodney Steven Perry Jr.
Scott Donald Hansen
Tashonda Sashington
Teresa Blue
Terrence Barnes
Thapelo Khoabane
Theodore Jackson
Toraus Eason
Vincent Burns
Zsa Zsa Banks
Darius Ra'Shawn McCoy
Felipa Corral
Janessa Lynn McKinley
Jessica Erin Branik
Laurence Wince-Smith
Lori Ann Cooper
Maurice Andrew Turner
Michael Stephen McGinnis Jr.
Reginald Laverne Lipscomb
Robert Daniel Rodriguez
Shawn Thomas Silver
Daniel Brian Skonieczny
Steve Cichy
Steve Winifrey Smith
Timothy David Heeringa
John P. Mancilla
Miguel Manzano
Sergio Martinez-Rodriguez
Blake R. O'Neil
Brock T. Peart
Austin James Sanders
Al Matthew Sepulveda
Cameron Valenclay Simmons
Shaquille Hill Thompson
Gage Abramson-Lambert
Joshua Bruce Unland
Nathaniel David Alicea
Skylar Arianna Walls
Deontae James Williams
Terell Ates
Tessa Paige Baumgartner
Romello Leshun Berry
Steven Michael Boyd II
Nikola Colovic
Keith Allan Durbin
Kevin Shawn Dyer
Frederick Lavell Fenderson
Richard William Gale
Kevin Christopher Gibbons
Anthony Theo Glenn
Timothy R. Griggs
Karem Mahmud Ihweih
Joseph Charles Balas
Michael Boyd II
Elizabeth Ann Cohen
Melody Dean
Robert Dale Eskew
Mike Everett Glinsey Jr.
Stewart L. Jackson
Neal Glenn Kallay
Jeremiah R. Lipscomb
Francesca Spring Olavarria
Michael Todd Paul
James Martin Purnell
Michael Philip Sisiliano
Alexander Ann Becich
Anthony Soloman Moss
Austin Leonard Williams
Brandon James Mihalik
Brian Louis Ward
Oscar Saul Castro
Jason Wesolek
Joshua James Jordan
La Veras Demere Jefferson
Leah Jeanne Hasza
Michael Anthony Manhatton
Michael G. Dragash
Roberto Paul Cruz
Stephen L. Russell
Joshua Adam Bedford
Lorenzo Vonell Bonds
Ajene Bomani Dunbar
Nyssa Lynn Wistrom Brodman
Ezra Nathaniel Edwards
James Adom Collins
James Dennis Coffman
Robert Dillon Cloud
Jamiel Anthony Powell
Jarrell Kewon Harmon
Kevin Dawaun Johnson
Nydia Myrna Chambers
Derrick Evans
Randall Allan Hearn
Raul Quezada Jr.
Rebecca Anne Wasserman
Willie James Tyron Irvin
Richard Donnell Tate III
Susan Janet Lindberg
Yaw Dei Appiah
Dillon Kenlee Johnson
Robert M. McGreal
Antonia Lashae Mosley
Lynsey Marie Nagel
Griffin Paul Roubideaux
Christian Saavedra
Zathera Desean Stewart
Jesse M. Villarreal
Porche Ward
Shawanna Moneka Wilburn
Jodeci Da Von Williams
Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.