WATCH NOW: Surveillance video of Dec. 25 homicide suspect released after search warrant executed on councilman's bar, police say

The search warrant was for electronic surveillance systems, he said.

Rivera said that in the investigation, authorities contacted East Chicago Councilman At-Large Dwayne Rancifer and his attorney, Lonnie Randolph Jr.

On Jan. 4, Randolph sent a partial surveillance video of the Dec. 25 homicide to the the Lake County prosecutor's office, which shows the fatal shooting and shows the suspect inside of the bar before the homicide, Rivera said. After seeing the video, the East Chicago Police Department Criminal Investigation Division requested the entire video, so detectives can piece together a timeline of events and to identify all potential witnesses and suspects.

Randolph told the prosecutor's office that the full video would be released to authorities Jan. 6; however the video was not provided to police, Rivera said. Police then obtained a search warrant, which was executed to gather all of the surveillance footage on the hard drive.

The DVR and other electronic evidence was collected in the search and the surveillance system was sent to a forensic lab to retrieve all data from Dec. 25.