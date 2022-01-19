WATCH NOW: Surveillance video of Dec. 25 homicide suspect released after search warrant executed on councilman's bar, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Surveillance video from an East Chicago bar owned by a city councilman shows a fatal shooting on Christmas day, police said.
The East Chicago Police Department released the video Wednesday, asking the public's help in identifying the suspect who fatally shot a man on Dec. 25.
On that day, Eric Douglas, 32, of East Chicago, was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Alder Street, about three blocks from Douglas' Butternut Street home, around 1:45 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office and East Chicago police.
The suspect is a man in a white and brown striped, long-sleeved top and black pants, East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said. He is seen walking out with the victim, who is wearing a red top and black pants, at the end of the video. The suspect can be seen through the front bar window raising his hand, and the victim is seen falling out of view. The other patrons then appear to react and the video ends.
"In the video, you can see the suspect is walking around the bar and talking to everyone, so people know them," Rivera said.
Officers with East Chicago Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division executed a State of Indiana search warrant at 4 p.m. Jan. 13 at Ralo's Bar, at 3948 Alder St., Rivera said. The warrant was in reference to a homicide that happened outside of the location Christmas morning.
The search warrant was for electronic surveillance systems, he said.
Rivera said that in the investigation, authorities contacted East Chicago Councilman At-Large Dwayne Rancifer and his attorney, Lonnie Randolph Jr.
On Jan. 4, Randolph sent a partial surveillance video of the Dec. 25 homicide to the the Lake County prosecutor's office, which shows the fatal shooting and shows the suspect inside of the bar before the homicide, Rivera said. After seeing the video, the East Chicago Police Department Criminal Investigation Division requested the entire video, so detectives can piece together a timeline of events and to identify all potential witnesses and suspects.
Randolph told the prosecutor's office that the full video would be released to authorities Jan. 6; however the video was not provided to police, Rivera said. Police then obtained a search warrant, which was executed to gather all of the surveillance footage on the hard drive.
The DVR and other electronic evidence was collected in the search and the surveillance system was sent to a forensic lab to retrieve all data from Dec. 25.
"We’ve reached out to the victim’s family to schedule a private viewing of the surveillance video footage," Rivera said. "We advised them that we would be releasing the video in hopes that someone will be able to identify the shooter and the witnesses inside the bar. As of today’s date, we have yet to get a formal statement from the bar owner, manager or any potential witnesses that were at the bar on the day of the homicide. We have received information from the bar owner's attorney that his clients will be giving a formal statement soon to a special prosecutor that they requested."
Rancifer previously stated that when he was contacted by police, he directed investigators to the man who operates the business, who he said had retained an attorney. Rancifer previously said while he is the owner of the liquor license to the bar, another individual is the operator of the business. The councilman said he has cooperated with police and has had no involvement in the day-to-day operations of the establishment.
Current state documentation lists Rancifer as the owner and manager of the establishment.
“I have been fully cooperative with police from the beginning,” Rancifer said. “As a council member and citizen I am concerned for the safety and well-being of all of our community members. It is unfortunate this crime happened, and I will ensure that we do all we can to make the community a better place. And I hope whoever committed this crime is brought to justice.”
Police said on the day of the Dec. 25 shooting, officers tried to make contact with those inside the bar, but someone locked the door. Rivera stated customers and employees inside the bar refused to open the door and speak with police.
Rancifer said that he does not frequent the bar and was not aware of the incident until the next day.
“I have no direct information as to the reason why that had happened,” Rancifer said.
Officers initially were dispatched to the area after the department's ShotSpotter tool indicated four rounds were fired nearby.
After police arrived, officers discovered Douglas face down on the sidewalk in front of Ralo's Bar with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced Douglas dead at the scene.
Rivera previously said East Chicago detectives planned to contact the Indiana State Excise Police "regarding previous problems with this establishment."
Anyone with any information about the crime can contact Detective Daniel Ponce by email at dponce@eastchicago.com; or at 219-391-8318. Anonymous tips also can be submitted by calling 219-391-8500.