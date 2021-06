WATCH NOW: Suspect flees inside abandoned school after leading pursuit, police say

A SWAT team was called to an abandoned Gary school after an armed suspect fled into the building to evade police.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Around 7 p.m. Indiana State Police troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near Broadway in Gary, according to Indiana State Police.

The vehicle did not stop and led chase through the city. The driver ended up abandoning his vehicle and running away on foot.

Police say he was holding a rifle as he fled. He was then seen running into the abandoned Pulaski Middle School at 19th Avenue and Georgia Street, police said.

Multiple agencies were called, including a SWAT team, to surround the area. A Lake County helicopter and police dogs were also dispatched to the scene.

As of 8:30 p.m. the man was at large. Police warned the public to stay away from the area for safety precautions.

