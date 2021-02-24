WATCH NOW: Suspects sought after crashing stolen vehicle into house, police say

GARY — Suspects fled on foot after crashing a vehicle into a home Tuesday night following a car chase, police said.

Around 6 p.m. a Gary officer initiated a pursuit of a vehicle that was reported stolen in the area of 21st Avenue and Grant Street, said Gary Lt. Tom Pawlak.

The suspect vehicle led a brief chase and ended up crashing into a house in the 4000 block of 21st Avenue in Gary. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

A white Chevrolet Impala was stuck between a single-story ranch-style house and a tree. A portion of the house's exterior front wall appeared to be caved in and a set of windows were damaged. Pawlak said no residents were injured.

The passenger car also showed major damage to its front and rear from being wedged between the house and tree.

A Lake County sheriff's police dog assisted in the search for the suspects, but no one was found. The vehicle was recovered from the scene and is being held by police.