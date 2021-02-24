 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Suspects sought after crashing stolen vehicle into house, police say
alert urgent

WATCH NOW: Suspects sought after crashing stolen vehicle into house, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Suspects fled on foot after crashing a vehicle into a home Tuesday night following a car chase, police said.

Around 6 p.m. a Gary officer initiated a pursuit of a vehicle that was reported stolen in the area of 21st Avenue and Grant Street, said Gary Lt. Tom Pawlak. 

The suspect vehicle led a brief chase and ended up crashing into a house in the 4000 block of 21st Avenue in Gary. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. 

A white Chevrolet Impala was stuck between a single-story ranch-style house and a tree. A portion of the house's exterior front wall appeared to be caved in and a set of windows were damaged. Pawlak said no residents were injured. 

The passenger car also showed major damage to its front and rear from being wedged between the house and tree. 

A Lake County sheriff's police dog assisted in the search for the suspects, but no one was found. The vehicle was recovered from the scene and is being held by police.

The search for suspects and investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gary Police Department Traffic Division at 219-881-1209. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer plans to further ease virus restrictions

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts