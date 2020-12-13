 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: SWAT called on scene to Hammond apartment building; no injuries reported, police say
alert urgent

WATCH NOW: SWAT called on scene to Hammond apartment building; no injuries reported, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — SWAT team members and police were called to a Hammond apartment building late Saturday. 

An eyewitness who provided video said authorities using a type of non-lethal gas projectile around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. However, authorities have not yet confirmed whether the person has been arrested.  

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday officers were called to the 5100 block of Sohl Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg confirmed. 

The reason police were originally called about at the location has not yet been confirmed, however as of midnight, no injuries have been reported relating to the incident. 

Later Saturday night, the SWAT team was called to assist police officers at the location. 

A person inside of an apartment unit had reportedly refused to leave their residence. Kellogg said SWAT negotiators were speaking with the person. 

As of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, the situation was ongoing. Kellogg said police will release more information when available. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts