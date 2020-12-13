WATCH NOW: SWAT called on scene to Hammond apartment building; no injuries reported, police say

HAMMOND — SWAT team members and police were called to a Hammond apartment building late Saturday.

An eyewitness who provided video said authorities using a type of non-lethal gas projectile around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. However, authorities have not yet confirmed whether the person has been arrested.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday officers were called to the 5100 block of Sohl Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg confirmed.

The reason police were originally called about at the location has not yet been confirmed, however as of midnight, no injuries have been reported relating to the incident.

Later Saturday night, the SWAT team was called to assist police officers at the location.

A person inside of an apartment unit had reportedly refused to leave their residence. Kellogg said SWAT negotiators were speaking with the person.