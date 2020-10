WATCH NOW: SWAT team surrounds Region home

CEDAR LAKE — A negotiator could be heard attempting to get a person to exit a home Tuesday night as police surrounded the residence.

The Northwest Regional SWAT Team responded to the home in the 7200 block of West 143rd Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a disturbance, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

Using a megaphone, police said "we know you are inside the house" and "we are not going to leave ... you need to step outside slowly with your hands in the air."

No further information was immediately available.

More than a dozen police units were on scene, and a portion of Morse Street on the east side of the lake is shut down.

Check back at nwi.com as this story is updated.

