WATCH NOW: The car John Dillinger stole 87 years ago finally cruises back home to Lake County

It returned to a city steeped in history and love of classic cars.

Among the crowd was Dale McCauley, of DeMotte, who remembered the old Lake County Jail and Criminal Court buildings when they were still in operation in the 1960s.

I went there with my dad who had to get my 17-year-old brother out of some kind of trouble,” he said.

McCauley also recalled eating in the jail’s garage after it was transformed in the late 1970s into the SOB Speakeasy Restaurant.

Kim Marshall, of North Judson, wearing a John Dillinger hoodie and T-shirt, said she has attended a number Dillinger-themed events and visited some of his Midwest crime scenes, his boyhood home and his grave site in Indianapolis.

“Yeah, he was a bad guy, but he came from a poor family and lost his mom at an early age,” Marshall said.

A distinguished looking Donald Kasper, a long-retired Lake County police officer, stood at attention, with a silvery-tipped cane and in a formal suit on the Sheriff’s House porch.

Kasper was there in honor of his recently deceased wife, Carol, a granddaughter of William Patrick O’Malley, the East Chicago police officer Dillinger was charged with killing in 1934.