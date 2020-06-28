WATCH NOW: 'Total chaos' at Portage skating rink; area police targeted by crowd of up to 300, authorities say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — Numerous law enforcement agencies were called in Saturday night to help local officers disperse a crowd of 200 to 300 people that broke out into "total chaos" among themselves and toward police at Sk8World, a roller skating rink at 3600 Scottsdale St.

"During the chaos, officers encountered numerous active physical fights and attempted to intervene," according to details requested from police by The Times Sunday morning.

"At one point an officer fell onto his back, attempting to separate combatants," police said. "Other officers had to force their way into the crowd in an attempt to assist him. Officers then reported approximately 100 subjects advanced on them, continually screaming and pushing. Officers were pinned against the wall of the business and had to force their way out of the crowd."

One juvenile was arrested on various charges, but the investigation is ongoing, according to Portage police. A majority of the crowd left prior to giving statements.

No injuries were reported among police officers or the crowd as a result of the response by law enforcement.

While there are numerous social media reports of a weapon being involved, police said they have not been able to verify the claim.