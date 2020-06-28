WATCH NOW: 'Total chaos' at Portage skating rink; area police targeted by crowd of up to 300, authorities say

PORTAGE — Numerous law enforcement agencies were called in Saturday night to help local officers disperse a crowd of 200 to 300 people that broke out into "total chaos" among themselves and toward police at Sk8World, a roller skating rink at 3600 Scottsdale St.
"During the chaos, officers encountered numerous active physical fights and attempted to intervene," according to details requested from police by The Times Sunday morning.
"At one point an officer fell onto his back, attempting to separate combatants," police said. "Other officers had to force their way into the crowd in an attempt to assist him. Officers then reported approximately 100 subjects advanced on them, continually screaming and pushing. Officers were pinned against the wall of the business and had to force their way out of the crowd."
One juvenile was arrested on various charges, but the investigation is ongoing, according to Portage police. A majority of the crowd left prior to giving statements.
No injuries were reported among police officers or the crowd as a result of the response by law enforcement.
While there are numerous social media reports of a weapon being involved, police said they have not been able to verify the claim.
Portage police said they received an emergency distress call at 10:19 p.m. from a local reserve officer reporting multiple fights at the roller skating rink. Responding officers discovered fights underway both inside and outside the building and called for additional help.
Police described the scene as "total chaos."
"The subjects were described largely as teens and young adults," police said. "A large group were acting aggressive and combative, while yelling threats and vulgarities. It appeared these threats were both directed to officers and other combatants."
Police attempted to deescalate the situation by ordering the crowd to separate and disperse, but they received little to no compliance, Portage police said. As additional large fights broke out in the parking lot and the Portage Police Department found itself without any additional officers, other agencies were called in for help.
Officers arrived from the Porter County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police, as well as police departments in Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Chesterton, Hobart and Lake Station.
As the police presence increased, the crowd slowly dispersed, Portage police said. Officers remained on scene for an hour and fifteen minutes before the the site was deemed under control.
Aaron Michael Metzner
Alex Lee Bultema
Alyssa Ann Marshall
Antonio Leoncio Ortiz
Ashley Nicole Tabor
Beck Alan Serles
Bradley Michael Jervis
Brandon John Vespo
Brittney Carollee Copeman
Britton Kane Wilson
Brooke Mykayla Elrod
Daviyd B Turner
Eddie Joe Zarr
Everett Lee Gatlin
Isaac Albany Shepard
Joseph Edward Schmitt
Joshua Joseph Baylock
Karen Ann Murphy
Kyle Allen Warnke
Matthew Daniel Pugh
Matthew Edward Jordan
Matthew Leslie Hampton
Mitchell Paris Mickles
Rachael Marie Albertson
Rachel Shannon Jaeger
Raymond Kent Kluth
Ronald Joseph Keneson
Thomas Anthony Barr
Tricia Lynn Rippe
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.