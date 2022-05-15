WATCH NOW: Two decades in prison on wrongful conviction: Region man tells his story

MERRILLVILLE — James Hill was a 17-year-old linebacker hoping to attend college on a football scholarship in November 1980 when police converged on Roosevelt High School in Gary to arrest him.

He spent the next 19 years of his life in jail or prison and was forced to leave behind several children — a young son in 1982 and two other boys in 2018 — before he had two separate convictions for rape and murder set aside because of DNA evidence and the state's failure to turn over potentially exculpatory evidence to his trial attorneys.

While serving a 17 1/2-year prison sentence in the 1980 rape of a Hammond gas station attendant, Hill heard another inmate get burned alive in 1983, lost contact with his first son and mourned the death of his great-grandmother, the only mother had had ever known, he said.

"You can't replace that time," said Hill, 59, during an interview last week at attorney Scott King's Merrillville office. "You can't replace the people you lost. There's just no substitute for things like that."

Looking back, he said, it's depressing to think about what he's lost.

"It's just hard to fathom in America they can actually do this to one's life," he said. "I wouldn't have believed this if I was hearing somebody else telling a story. ... It's just hard to believe they was able to do this to my life."

A 40-year legal saga

Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan recommended in 2009 that Hill's rape conviction be set aside.

Modern DNA analysis had excluded him and co-defendant Larry Mayes as participants in the sexual assault, and the state withheld potentially exculpatory evidence, including that the rape victim had been hypnotized before identifying Hill in a photo lineup.

Attorneys for Hill filed a wrongful conviction lawsuit in 2010 against Hammond, retired Detective Capt. Michael Solan and other officers, but that suit languished after Lake County prosecutors charged Hill in 2012 with murder in a case that involved some of the same evidence as the rape case.

This time, police and prosecutors alleged Hill drove a getaway car after co-defendants Mayes and Pierre Catlett robbed a Hammond Holiday Inn and fatally shot off-duty Hammond police Officer Lawrence "Larry" Pucalik, 33.

The getaway car, a blue 1973 Chevrolet Impala lawyers later dubbed the "Morris car," was used in the rape of two female hitchhikers Nov. 12, 1980, who were picked up by two men on a ramp from Interstate 80/94 to Grant Street in Gary, according to state and federal court records.

When police found the Morris car parked at a Hammond apartment complex after Pucalik's homicide, it contained a blue denim bag that had been described in two other cases at the time: the rape case in which Hill and Mayes were later exonerated and a robbery Oct. 19, 1981, at a Hammond KFC restaurant.

After a trial in August 2018, Hill was convicted of murder in perpetration of robbery and forced to leave behind two more sons, who are now 13 and 5 years old.

He spent more than 2 1/2 years in prison before Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez set aside his murder conviction in May 2021.

DNA analysis of a towel found in the Morris car — which had never been tested before — excluded Hill, Mayes and Catlett as contributors, Catlett's attorneys said.

In addition, new revelations surfaced that the state had again failed to turn over evidence to the defense. The Lake County prosecutor's office said the failure wasn't intentional.

In March, prosecutors dropped charges against Hill and Catlett. Charges against Mayes, who died last year, were dropped in 2014 after he was found incompetent to stand trial.

In a motion to dismiss, Lake County First Assistant Deputy Prosecutor Peter Villarreal wrote, "After a thorough and exhaustive review of the currently existing evidence from this incident that occurred in 1980, there is insufficient credible evidence to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt."

Assistant Chief Public Defender Thomas Vanes, who worked on Catlett's case with attorneys Joseph Curosh III and Casey McCloskey, told The Times in April he thinks the case is "as dead as a case can be."

"They put forth their best effort, and it went nowhere," Vanes said. "If it gets refiled, it will not be against these guys. The possibility remains in theory that this could be solved. There's DNA out there."

King, who represented Hill along with attorneys Russell Brown and Lakeisha Murdaugh, said Hill may be the only person in the history of American jurisprudence who has had two convictions for separate crimes set aside because prosecutors failed to turn over potentially exculpatory evidence.

"For it to happen once isn't a kind of a 'stop the presses' moment, but twice? I mean, twice," King said. "It's been the law since the ’60s that the government has that obligation under the due process clause of the Constitution and the 14th Amendment.

"If you have evidence or if you come into possession of evidence that either would tend to show the defendant didn't commit the crime, or even if it's evidence that would potentially reduce the punishment for conviction of the crime, the government has to. It has to take efforts to see if they have such evidence, and they have to disclose it to the defense," he said. "And they didn't."

From high school to 'hell'

Hill recalled feeling numb the day police came to arrest him at Roosevelt High School in 1980.

"I'm like, 'I haven't done anything to create this type of situation,' you know, where a bunch of police officers come into the high school," he said. "They took me to my locker. They searched my locker, and from there they took me to the city jail."

Hill had written to a college in Washington about a visit and hoped to earn a football scholarship, he said.

"Football season had just ended," he said. "I really loved playing football for Gary Roosevelt, and to play football for Gary Roosevelt back then, that was the thing."

Many of Hill's teammates ended up getting football scholarships, so his chances of receiving one would have been high, he said.

After all these years, Hill has never met Catlett, he said.

He first saw Mayes in 1981, when they were placed in a lineup together, he said.

"I really wanted to attack him because I thought it was his case," Hill said. "I was bullheaded, but I was still a kid."

Hill, whose family migrated from Mississippi to Gary's Midtown section, said he had a 1-year-old son at the time and had no reason to rape anyone.

He didn't visit Hammond, either, he said.

"Hammond — it was always a bad place for young blacks, blacks period, back then," Hill said. "You just didn't go to Hammond."

Hill was convicted of rape in February 1982 and sent to the maximum security Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, which he described as "hell."

He'd been there about a year when several inmates threw "white gas" on a prisoner in a cell down the hall from him, he said.

"Once they threw it on you, you can't put it out with water," Hill said. "So he burned to death in that cell."

Witnessing the homicide was so traumatic for Hill, he still remembers the smell of burning flesh and the sound of the man hollering, he said.

Hill found himself in one of the roughest cell houses in the prison, so he tried to stay focused on his education and not worry about "the whispers."

He often avoided thinking about his wrongful conviction for rape.

"You can't think about that every day because it will tear you apart," Hill said. "Staying alive was my No. 1 priority. There was a bunch of stabbings. It was bad."

When another inmate was burned up in another cell house, Hill feared his family might think he'd been killed because the man shared his name.

'I could not believe it'

Hill's maternal great-grandmother visited him frequently until she died following his transfer to the Westville Correctional Facility, he said.

She would have needed him in her later years if he could have been there, he said.

"Her and I was like — we were just thick," he said. "I had been with her since I was 3 months old, so she was really the only mother I ever knew."

After his release from prison in 1998, Hill began to rebuild his life by working as a barber, but he remained on a sex offender registry until his rape conviction was set aside in 2009. The court's decision opened up new job opportunities.

Hill worked as a forklift operator and a craneman at a Region steel mill. He also earned his commercial driver's license and drove for Gary Community School Corp. and private companies.

Mayes was exonerated of the rape in 2001 and filed a wrongful conviction lawsuit in 2003 against Hammond, Solan and other officers. He won a $9 million jury verdict in 2006, but the amount was later reduced to $4.5 million in a settlement.

Hill filed a petition for post-conviction relief after one of Mayes' attorneys, Frances Watson, of the Indiana University Law School's Wrongful Conviction Clinic, reached out to him, he said.

"She got in touch with my parole officer. She called him to see if it was OK for her to contact me," Hill said. "I agreed to it. From then on, she's been heaven-sent. Even to this day, she's still heaven-sent."

That decision led to his convictions being set aside in 2009, clearing the way for him to file his own wrongful conviction lawsuit in 2010 in U.S. District Court. Hammond and Solan remain defendants in the case.

In 2012, Hill was on his way to work at a barbershop when police stopped him and arrested him on charges linked to Pucalik's homicide.

"I couldn't believe it," he said. "I could not believe it."

Hill said he felt like every time he was scheduled to go to federal court for his civil case, attorneys for Hammond and its officers would find a way to delay.

"I was right there at mediation, a couple of months away," he said.

After Hill's arrest in 2016 on the refiled murder charges, attorneys for Hammond said in court filings they would not settle the lawsuit so long as Hill's murder charges remained pending.

In March, a federal judge denied the city and Solan's supplemental motion for summary judgment, clearing the way for the suit to proceed to trial. A settlement conference was set for June.

Kevin Smith, corporation counsel for Hammond, and the Hammond Police Department declined to comment because of the pending litigation.

'All that time I lost'

After Hill was charged with murder, he stopped working as a barber, he said.

"There's just conversations I don't want to rehash with people because people been crossing me for the longest," he said. "I don't want nobody saying they was sitting in my chair and I told them this. ... They might run to the police and say I said something that I didn't say."

Hill said life in prison has made him hyperaware of his surroundings, and he's careful about choosing friends. During his early years in prison, he focused on education.

Surviving was the only option, he said.

"My family is pretty close-knit, and I just refused to let them see me weak," he said. "I refused to let myself see me weak. I just couldn't do it. It wasn't in me, so I had to keep on."

When he learned prosecutors were dismissing the murder case, he was relieved, he said.

Hill still wakes up at 3 a.m. and has trouble staying focused, he said.

"I just got so much going on in my head," he said. "Once I'm out of the area, I'll probably be all right."

He used to love Gary, but it's all bad memories now, he said. He needs a change.

Hill's fiancee, Antasha Acree, said she's seen a big change in him since the murder case was dismissed.

"It was a big weight lifted off his shoulders," she said. "He's a lot happier now that it's finally over because he's been carrying it around for years. But it still affects him."

Hill said it's depressing to think about how his life was forever changed.

"I look at it with my kids — that time I lost with them, with my other relatives. All that time I lost with them," he said.

Two of his 43-year-old son's children graduated this year, but he barely knows them, he said.

Hill recalled hearing his now-5-year-old son asking about him after he was convicted of murder.

"(Acree) kept saying, 'He's coming home,' but he said, 'No, he ain't coming home,'" Hill said. "He was 3. That hurts. That really hurts."

When Hill returned home after his release from prison in 2021, his youngest son just stared at him for a while, he said.

"Now, he's all over me," he said. "We're kind of inseparable now. I hate to drop him off at day care."

