WATCH NOW: Two injured in overnight shooting at Hammond night club

HAMMOND — Police were investigating a shooting overnight just outside a night club near Indianapolis Boulevard and Summer Street.

An officer was patrolling the area around 2 a.m. Saturday and heard about 15 gunshots and then saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, Hammond Police Lt. Steve Kellogg said. The driver of the vehicle saw the officer and stopped, telling the officer he and a passenger had been shot.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Chicago, told police people started shooting at him and his female passenger in the parking lot of Wiggles Gentlemens Club at 2136 Summer St., Kellogg said. The 28-year-old woman from Danville was shot in the stomach.

Both were transported to area hospitals with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, Kellogg said.

No suspects were in custody as of Saturday morning.

If anyone has information about this incident they are asked to call Hammond Police Det. Sgt. Dan Bates at 219-852-2979.

Check back at nwi.com as this story is updated.

