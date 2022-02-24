WATCH NOW: Undercover video captured of gun sting at Lake County Fairgrounds

CROWN POINT — Sheriff's police have a message for patrons of gun shows at the Lake County Fairgrounds: Follow the law or face arrest and prosecution.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said Thursday his department began an undercover investigation named Operation Scarecrow in September to target illegal purchases at the gun shows, which long have been criticized as a source of firearms used in crimes.

Illegally purchased guns often are used in crimes because they likely can't be traced back to any suspects, Martinez said.

"They're using it for gun violence, and a lot of people are getting killed out on the streets," he said. "Innocent people are getting hurt, and we need to put a stop to this."

Some of those arrested during the undercover investigation also were motivated by money: They were getting paid to serve as straw purchasers, Martinez said.

Officers seized 66 firearms, arrested or detained 56 people and confiscated more than $18,000 in cash during three gun shows in October, November and December, according to data provided by police.

Twenty-two people, ranging in age from 15 to 64, have been charged, according to police and Lake Superior Court records. An investigation into a 23rd person remains ongoing, police said.

One suspect was shot and killed in East Chicago before charges were filed, police said. Two additional cases were turned over to federal authorities for further investigation.

Police had 11 people in custody as of Thursday, and 12 remained at large.

In addition to guns, police recovered a total of 50 Ecstasy pills; 271 grams of Ecstasy in powder and rock form; 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms; 20.7 grams of prescription Xanax pills; 14 bags of synthetic marijuana; and 209 grams of marijuana, officials said.

About one-fourth of the department's approximately 165 officers have assisted with the operation each month, including officers from the Special Operations Division, High-Crime Unit, Patrol Division, interdiction and narcotics units, and undercover police.

The officers used a high-quality surveillance system inside the Industrial Building at the fairgrounds, license plate readers, drones, helicopters and other technology to gather evidence and build their cases.

The operation was among the largest in the department's history, and Martinez ensured whatever resources were needed were available, said Cmdr. Jim Stahl, who leads the Special Operations Division.

Martinez is committed to equipping the department with technology, such as surveillance cameras, license plate readers and its aviation unit.

"This new tech was vital to helping us identify suspects and bring them to justice," Stahl said.

He also credited "good old-fashioned police work" for the operation's success.

Flagrant violations of the law

Many law-abiding people attend the guns shows and legally purchase firearms and other items, Stahl and Martinez said.

Those show patrons are not who sheriff's police were targeting, he said.

"To be clear, I support the right to legally keep and bear arms in accordance with the Constitution," Martinez said. "Simply said, our investigation has helped to cut off the supply of illegal weapons at its source."

Investigators began the investigation by simply watching activity during the guns shows.

What they saw surprised them, Martinez said.

When The Times observed Operation Scarecrow on Dec. 18, the groups police zeroed in on inside the Industrial Building appeared to be exchanging money and guns without much concern for the law.

"We were busy every hour of the operation," Martinez said.

Officers and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Edgar Rodriguez watched for groups of people working together to shop, purchase and then immediately transfer guns to other people.

People taking photos of guns and texting, people exchanging large amounts of cash, and shoppers immediately handing off guns to those who did not purchase them caught investigators' attention.

The Crown Point gun shows, which have been held for decades, long have been criticized as a place where straw purchasers — who often have no convictions that would prevent them from buying a gun — can divert firearms to those cannot legally possess them.

Registered dealers at the gun shows must conduct background checks, but private sellers are excluded from that requirement, Stahl said.

"Some of the people we took into custody went to a private seller, who doesn't have to do the background check," he said. "They were taking real advantage of that loophole. Detectives were looking for that type of activity."

During the December gun show, investigators at their headquarters in the Sheriff's Department watched three large screens as they remotely operated cameras inside the Industrial Building at the fairgrounds.

After identifying a crew of shoppers, investigators began to focus on their "money guy," a man in a green hoodie withdrawing cash from an ATM and handing it to others.

By the time the man left the show, he likely had passed out more than $1,000 to other members of his group, officials said.

When police noticed another man place his identification on a table to make a purchase, they zoomed the camera in so far they could read his name and date of birth on the ID card.

A check with intelligence officers showed the man had a license to carry a firearm, which made sense if he was serving as a buyer, officials said.

As each crew left the fairgrounds, police watched closely for any guns being handed off to nonbuyers and relayed information to patrol officers to conduct traffic stops.

Those who were detained were brought back to the Sheriff's Department for questioning.

Fatal pursuit sparked probe

Martinez said he first brought the idea for Operation Scarecrow to his command staff after members of the High-Crime Unit began noticing firearms they were seizing from convicted felons had not been stolen, he said.

Investigators were looking into the source of those weapons when they also learned a man visited the gun show July 10, just before he became involved in a pursuit and fatal crash in St. John.

Larael L. Littleton, 20, of Gary, was driving a white Honda near the fairgrounds when a sheriff's officer attempted to pull him over because a temporary license plate on the Honda appeared to be fictitious, according to court records.

Littleton led police on a chase into St. John, where he struck a Buick at the S-curve in the 9500 block of 93rd Avenue and crashed into a tree, according to court records.

Littleton's passenger, Tiara McDonald, 28, of Calumet City, died at a local hospital. The driver of the Buick and Littleton also were taken to hospitals.

Police recovered a drum magazine and extended magazine for a Glock firearm and multiple rounds of .40-caliber ammunition in the Honda, court records state. They said they also found a credit card swiper and four credit cards that didn't match Littleton's or McDonald's names.

Littleton was taken into custody in August and pleaded not guilty to two counts of resisting law enforcement, reckless homicide and auto theft.

During the Oct. 3 gun show, police set their sights on several crews, including a group of five men who were later found with a total of 14 firearms and more than $10,000 in cash, court records show.

One of those five men, Charles D. Wilson III, 23, of Gary, has a history of alleged gun violence, court records show.

Wilson was involved in a shootout April 7, 2018, in Hammond during what police described as "a gun deal gone bad."

Wilson and his cousins Derek T. McLaurin-McNutt and Derrel C. McLaurin-McNutt were accused of luring Elijah Nolan, 19, of Gary, to the Robertsdale neighborhood to rob Nolan of a compact semi-automatic MAC 10 handgun they believed Nolan had stolen from their friend.

Wilson and the McLaurin-McNutt brothers were charged in May 2019 with murder and armed robbery, but Lake County prosecutors later dropped the charges.

Defense attorney Scott King, who represented the brothers, told The Times in 2019 he believed Nolan — not his clients — was the one planning a robbery. A deputy prosecutor's motion said the case had been referred back to Hammond police for further investigation, but the charges were never re-filed.

After his encounter with sheriff's police Oct. 3, Wilson was charged with felony operating a loaded machine gun and possession of a machine gun in connection with a shooting Sept. 4 at Kennedy Avenue and Michigan Street in Hammond. No one was wounded.

Charges linked to the Hammond shooting were filed Nov. 22.

Wilson was arrested on those charges Dec. 24, after police found him and another man hiding in the crawlspace of a Merrillville home where an 8-year-old boy had accidentally shot himself with a gun left on a bed, court records state.

Crew of 5 arrested

Wilson remained in custody Thursday on new charges linked to the Oct. 3 gun show.

Wilson was among a group of five people police were watching that day because of suspicious activity, records show.

When police tried to box in a Pontiac Grand Prix that Wilson was driving as he left the gun show, Wilson struck an unmarked minivan as he fled and drove between a red 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe and black 2011 Cadillac Escalade, damaging both of them, court records state.

Police stopped the Pontiac inside the fairgrounds. Officers recovered two handguns, and AR-15 rifle, two magazines for the rifle, ammunition and other items from inside the Pontiac, court records state.

Wilson was charged with felony resisting law enforcement and three misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident. His passenger, Shaquann A. Anderson, 25, of Gary, was charged with two felony counts of use of false information to obtain a firearm, two counts of false statement on criminal history information form and one count of assisting a criminal.

Another man involved in Wilson and Anderson's group, Dwight Culver, 29, of East Chicago, is accused of ramming a county vehicle with a blue 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van in the 800 block of Court Street and leading police on a pursuit onto Interstate 65.

The van's right rear tire shredded and came off near the exit to 109th Avenue, but Culver continued driving and merged onto eastbound U.S. 30, records state.

He ran a red light and almost struck several vehicles before hitting a median and spinning out, court records state. Flames and smoke began billowing from under the minivan's engine and around the tires, and Culver put his hands up and got out, according to court documents.

Police recovered nine guns from the minivan, including one gun of "unknown make or model," four rifles, three handguns and one revolver, court records state. Magazines for several of the guns and ammunition also were found, police said.

'This is the beginning'

Martinez said his department will remain committed to policing the gun shows.

Police Chief Vincent Balbo said Martinez has been clear about the department's mission.

"This is not the end, this is the beginning," Balbo said. "We're going to be very proactive with people that are involved in any aspect of violent crime."

During a news conference Thursday, Balbo said investigators were confident the 66 confiscated firearms on display at police headquarters would have been used in crimes of violence, including carjackings, armed robbery and more.

"It's absolutely critical that we continue this effort, and based on the results here, we are going to continue those efforts," Balbo said.

Illegal weapons have a direct impact on the safety of the community, he said.

In addition to guns, police seized firearm components that could be used to confused or slow down analysis of ballistics evidence in criminal cases, he said.

He vowed sheriff's police would continue to investigate not only who illegally buys guns, but what groups may be directing the purchase of weapons and their use in crimes across the Region.

When asked when the next gun show is scheduled, Stahl said, "We are always watching."

"You are more than welcome to come here and purchase a weapon legally," he said. "We're definitely a proponent of that. What we're making sure doesn't happen are the people who are not supposed to possess these weapons purchase them or be in possession of them. ... That's what our main objective is."

While sheriff's police cannot prevent every illegal gun sale in Lake County, "every little bit helps," Martinez said.

"We wanted to send a message out there for anybody here in Indiana or from out of state: If you intend to come to Lake County, Indiana, to a gun show or any gun store to purchase guns illegally, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you," he said.

