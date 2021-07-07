WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Enhanced DNA techniques helped identify Valparaiso woman as mother of deceased baby

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams and Lancaster authorities discuss the 14-year investigation into the death of an infant affec…
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Valparaiso woman has been arrested in the death of an infant found in a Pennsylvania trash container almost a decade and a half ago, authorities said.
Lancaster County prosecutors and police announced Wednesday that Tara Brazzle, 44, is charged with one count of criminal homicide in the death of the baby girl found in a Lancaster dumpster in September 2007.
Brazzle boarded a plane to California the day after Lancaster authorities interviewed her at her Valparaiso home, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. However, police were waiting for her at the airport in San Jose, California, where she was arrested on Friday.
The infant victim has been referred to as "Baby Mary Ann" by local authorities and the community.
“The death and circumstances of the discovery of Baby Mary Anne had a tremendous impact on this community,” said Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams. “The case was incredibly sad then and incredibly sad now, as those with ties to Baby Mary Anne begin to process and grieve a personal loss about which they are only now learning.”
The deceased child was discovered in a dumpster by employees at a YMCA facility that was located in the 500 block of north Queen Street in Lancaster.
Authorities said the child’s body was wrapped in a bloodstained towel and several plastic bags before being placed in a tote bag along with the placenta and the umbilical cord. Her death was ruled a homicide due to complications of asphyxia.
Brazzle was arrested Friday at the San Jose International Airport in San Jose, California, and is being held at the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department without bail pending extradition to Pennsylvania, authorities said.
Prosecutors said Brazzle, alleged to have been the mother of the child, worked at the YMCA where the child's body was found and went by the name Tara Indrakosit at the time. Authorities allege that the birth and homicide occurred at her former residence in Ronks, Strasburg Township.
Authorities said DNA evidence, genealogy resources and other sources led to identification of the suspect.
There were no immediate suspects in the infant's death and Lancaster detectives investigated tips regarding women in the area who were pregnant or believed to have been pregnant at the time.
Police sent multiple releases asking for the public's assistance and conducted routine checks for those who might match the DNA profile, however, the case went cold.
In 2016 Lancaster City Bureau of Police took over as the lead investigating agency, utilizing techniques that were not available previously to analyze the DNA evidence.
The DNA was sent to Parabon NanoLabs, which uses genetic analysis and genealogical research to reveal the ancestry of victims and perpetrators. In November 2018, the baby's DNA was also added to a public genealogy database, in which a second cousin was identified.
Lancaster police Sgt. Randell Zook researched databases, police records and genealogy resources to construct a family tree, which ultimately led to Brazzle, police said.
On July 1, Zook and Lancaster Detective Jessica Higgins interviewed Brazzle at her home in Valparaiso.
There, police said Brazzle admitted to being the deceased baby's mother. She said she gave birth to the girl at her former home in Ronks in Lancaster County.
Brazzle said she knew she was pregnant, did not seek prenatal care and did not give the baby medical care after giving birth, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Brazzle allegedly said she placed the baby in a trash dumpster behind the YMCA several days later.
Brazzle was not immediately arrested after the interview, as police continued the investigation and to determine if anyone else was involved in the baby's homicide or disposal.
However, when police learned that Brazzle boarded a plane to California the day after the interview, they obtained an arrest warrant. The woman was arrested by the San Jose police at the airport once she got off the plane.
She is being held without bail at the Santa Clara Sheriff's Department and is pending extradition to Pennsylvania.
“The initial, exhaustive investigation into the death of Baby Mary Anne created a solid foundation that once combined with investigative techniques and science that did not exist in 2007, led to the identity of the person responsible for this horrible crime,” Adams, the district attorney, said. “Now, because of the persistence and dedication of lead investigator Sgt. Zook and other members of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, we can begin the process of holding this suspect accountable and seeking justice for Baby Mary Anne and others impacted by this tragedy.”
The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office thanked the agencies that assisted in the case, including the Porter County Sheriff's Department.
Police asked that anyone with information on Brazzle or knew her during the 2007 time period to call Zook at the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3322.
It's unclear whether Brazzle has an attorney; a message was left Wednesday at a number listed for her.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.