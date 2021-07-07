WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Enhanced DNA techniques helped identify Valparaiso woman as mother of deceased baby

Lancaster police Sgt. Randell Zook researched databases, police records and genealogy resources to construct a family tree, which ultimately led to Brazzle, police said.

On July 1, Zook and Lancaster Detective Jessica Higgins interviewed Brazzle at her home in Valparaiso.

There, police said Brazzle admitted to being the deceased baby's mother. She said she gave birth to the girl at her former home in Ronks in Lancaster County.

Brazzle said she knew she was pregnant, did not seek prenatal care and did not give the baby medical care after giving birth, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Brazzle allegedly said she placed the baby in a trash dumpster behind the YMCA several days later.

Brazzle was not immediately arrested after the interview, as police continued the investigation and to determine if anyone else was involved in the baby's homicide or disposal.

However, when police learned that Brazzle boarded a plane to California the day after the interview, they obtained an arrest warrant. The woman was arrested by the San Jose police at the airport once she got off the plane.

She is being held without bail at the Santa Clara Sheriff's Department and is pending extradition to Pennsylvania.