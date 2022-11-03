'WATCH NOW: Vague' threat forces lockout Thursday at Porter County high school, official says

CHESTERTON — Chesterton High School was placed on a modified secure lockout late Thursday morning and police were on scene after a "vague threat" was called into the building, Duneland School Corporation Public Relations Director Bridget J. Martinson said.

The call in question came in around 11:15 a.m., she said.

No details were provided about the threat, but Martinson said Chesterton and Porter police officers quickly arrived on scene and remained on site as of early Thursday afternoon.

"CHS Administration is working with local law enforcement and are monitoring the situation," she said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Chesterton High School has moved to a modified secure lockout," according to Martinson. "This means that students and staff are not allowed to enter or exit the building without administrator approval."

