WATCH NOW: Valparaiso farmhouse goes up in flames

VALPARAISO — Firefighters found a two-story farmhouse fully engulfed in flames Thursday morning.

At 10:53 a.m. Thursday crews were called to a fire in the 600 block of County Road North 350 West in Valparaiso, said South Haven Fire Department Chief Bill Lundy.

The structure was overtaken by heavy flames and a tanker was requested to provide a water supply.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters from Valparaiso, Union Township, Portage, Burns Harbor, Boone Grove, Washington Township and officers from Porter County Sheriff's Department assisted South Haven crews at the scene.

They worked for two hours to extinguish the blaze and the fire was under control around 12:55 p.m., Lundy said.

The farmhouse was not occupied and is not being inhabited. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders but the structure was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.