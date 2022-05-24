WATCH NOW: Vehicle catches fire after Munster crash

MUNSTER — A car fire erupted following a two-vehicle crash at a Munster intersection Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Broadmoor Avenue in Munster. As of 8:30 p.m. first responders were still at the scene cleaning up the wreckage, with some traffic blockages.
Eyewitnesses said a vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection. The vehicle then struck and knocked down a pole with a street sign.
One of the vehicles caught fire and Munster firefighters aided in extinguishing the flames.
"The car was going 100 mph at least, then it clipped a car at the intersection," Alex Hernandez said. "The driver tried to jump out and run to the church but they were arrested."
It is unknown if there were any injuries.
The Munster Police Department could not be reached immediately for details on the incident Tuesday night.
