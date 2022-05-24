 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

WATCH NOW: Vehicle catches fire after Munster crash

  • 0

MUNSTER — A car fire erupted following a two-vehicle crash at a Munster intersection Tuesday night. 

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Broadmoor Avenue in Munster. As of 8:30 p.m. first responders were still at the scene cleaning up the wreckage, with some traffic blockages. 

Eyewitnesses said a vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection. The vehicle then struck and knocked down a pole with a street sign. 

One of the vehicles caught fire and Munster firefighters aided in extinguishing the flames. 

"The car was going 100 mph at least, then it clipped a car at the intersection," Alex Hernandez said. "The driver tried to jump out and run to the church but they were arrested."

It is unknown if there were any injuries. 

The Munster Police Department could not be reached immediately for details on the incident Tuesday night. 

People are also reading…

 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

AI can tell someone's race simply by looking at their x-ray

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts