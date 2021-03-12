WATCH NOW: Vehicle crashes inside Lansing bridal shop

LANSING — A vehicle crashed inside of a Lansing bridal shop Friday night.

First responders were called some time before 9 p.m. to the store at 3512 Ridge Road in Lansing.

A dark-colored passenger vehicle with Indiana license plates had crashed into the side of the glass store front and was more than halfway in the interior.

The store was closed at the time and it is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the wreck.

The exterior and interior of the dress shop were visibly damaged.

Lansing police and firefighters were at the scene Friday night. Neither agency immediately responded to The Times' inquiries for more information.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.