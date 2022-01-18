 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Vehicle found in river near Indiana Toll Road; 1 elderly man taken to hospital
First responders were called to the Grand Calumet River where it crosses paths with the Indiana Toll Road, near Knights of Columbus Drive and Roxana Drive, in East Chicago.

 Connor Burge, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — A man was taken to a hospital after he drove his vehicle into a river near the Indiana Toll Road on Tuesday afternoon. 

Around 2 p.m. first responders were called to the Grand Calumet River where it crosses paths with the Indiana Toll Road, near Knights of Columbus Drive and Roxana Drive, in East Chicago.

A black SUV was in the river near the toll road overpass, submerged up to the front bumper in a few feet of water. The vehicle was about 200 feet from the shore in about three feet of water, confirmed East Chicago Fire Department Deputy Chief Marc Escobedo. 

One elderly male was transported from the scene and it is unknown if he suffered any injuries, said East Chicago Police Department Chief Jose Rivera. 

Escobedo said the man did not appear to have any serious injuries. He said it appears the man drove south on White Oak Avenue and into the river. 

Medics were able to reach the man, who appeared to be disorientated, and get him to shore as police and firefighters arrived, Escobedo said. Boats were requested initially but were not needed.

The cause of the incident is not known and remains under investigation. 

East Chicago police, firefighters, Hammond first responders and a tow truck company were working at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene, Rivera said.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

