WATCH NOW: Veterans Court graduates celebrate their successes

CROWN POINT — Coronavirus made the past year one of the toughest yet for the Lake County Veterans Treatment Court, but 16 participants prevailed over various challenges to graduate Wednesday.
Before beginning a ceremony in the grandstand at the Lake County Fairgrounds, Lake Superior Court Judge Julie Cantrell asked those gathered to take a moment of silence for a 17th participant who died before completing the program.
The pandemic changed the way Cantrell, her staff, program mentors and participants did things, she said.
It's not easy to get to know people and learn about their lives via Zoom, Cantrell said.
One of the graduates lost his fiancee to cancer during the 18-month program, while another struggled with sleep issues.
"It was a pleasure for me to be part of your lives," Cantrell told the graduates. "I congratulate you all."
Cantrell, who started the problem-solving court seven years ago, said 2021 also marked "the year of the female," because five of the 16 graduates were women.
Graduate Melissa Banach, a U.S. Marines Corps veteran who delivered classified communications to the front lines during Desert Storm, said the program was a wonderful experience.
"Judge Cantrell was amazing," she said, and her case manager "was always there."
"They made sure we were successful," Banach said.
Dania Corral, a U.S. Army veteran who served two years in Iraq, three years on active duty and six years in the National Guard, was facing a charge of operating while intoxicated.
She works for the Occupational Health and Safety Administration and would not have been able to move into a new position there with a conviction on her record, she said.
"I'm glad I did it," she said. "I got therapy that I needed as a veteran."
Corral now hopes to become a mentor to other Veterans Treatment Court participants, she said.
Larry Spear Sr. said his son, Larry Spear Jr., was in a terrible accident before entering the program. Spear was by his son's side the entire time, he said.
"I want to thank everyone for helping my son get to where he needed to be," he said.
Participants in the Veterans Treatment Court submit to regular drug testing and check-ins with Cantrell. Over time, their visits become less frequent.
The program helps connect participants with services, including alcohol and drug treatment and therapy.
More than 200 people have graduated from the Veterans Treatment Court, and another 65 are currently enrolled.
Cantrell said starting the Veterans Treatment Court is still the best thing she's done in her 24 year on the bench.
"You get to know their families," she said. "You get to know them."