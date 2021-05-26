WATCH NOW: Veterans Court graduates celebrate their successes

"They made sure we were successful," Banach said.

Dania Corral, a U.S. Army veteran who served two years in Iraq, three years on active duty and six years in the National Guard, was facing a charge of operating while intoxicated.

She works for the Occupational Health and Safety Administration and would not have been able to move into a new position there with a conviction on her record, she said.

"I'm glad I did it," she said. "I got therapy that I needed as a veteran."

Corral now hopes to become a mentor to other Veterans Treatment Court participants, she said.

Larry Spear Sr. said his son, Larry Spear Jr., was in a terrible accident before entering the program. Spear was by his son's side the entire time, he said.

"I want to thank everyone for helping my son get to where he needed to be," he said.

Participants in the Veterans Treatment Court submit to regular drug testing and check-ins with Cantrell. Over time, their visits become less frequent.

The program helps connect participants with services, including alcohol and drug treatment and therapy.