WATCH NOW: Warnings of swelling crowd ignored ahead of skate rink melee, Portage cop says

Repeated attempts over the last week to reach someone at Sk8 World for comment about the incident were unsuccessful.

Murfitt said he became concerned when between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. that night there were already 100 to 150 people inside the skating rink and more arriving at 3600 Scottsdale St.

"There was a staff member taking temperatures at the door, but I noticed that he only took the temp but seldom ever looked at what the temperature was," Murfitt wrote.

Murfitt said it became difficult to make his way through the crowd, and he smelled burned marijuana. When he asked a manager if he could look at the surveillance footage, he was told she did not have a key that would allow access.

As the crowd size grew, "It had gotten to the point where you could not even turn around without bumping into more than one person," Murfitt wrote.

Murfitt said he asked multiple times for a headcount, but no one could give him one. He asked one of the staff taking money if a count was being done and was reportedly told, "They were supposed to but had not taken a count that night."