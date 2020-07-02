WATCH NOW: Warnings of swelling crowd ignored ahead of skate rink melee, Portage cop says

PORTAGE — As the crowd size began to swell Saturday night at the local Sk8 World roller skating rink and the smell of marijuana wafted in the air, a reserve police officer working security said he was rebuffed when attempting to raise concerns about safety and the lack of precautions being taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"With the number of people still coming in, I told staff for this to end safely, 'We needed to shut this down now,'" security guard Doug Murfitt wrote in a police report.
Murfitt also is a reserve police officer with the Portage Police Department.
He said a manager contacted the owner, who refused to shut it down, according to the report.
"I advised that if I got into a fight that it would be a 10-to-one fight," Murfitt wrote. "He (the owner) stated that you have a radio, and I asked what if I can't get to my radio? He stated again that they would not shut it down."
What followed later that night was described by police as "total chaos" as officers from several area police agencies were called into help quell a crowd of 200 to 300 young people breaking out in occasional fights and threatening officers.
Repeated attempts over the last week to reach someone at Sk8 World for comment about the incident were unsuccessful.
Murfitt said he became concerned when between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. that night there were already 100 to 150 people inside the skating rink and more arriving at 3600 Scottsdale St.
"There was a staff member taking temperatures at the door, but I noticed that he only took the temp but seldom ever looked at what the temperature was," Murfitt wrote.
Murfitt said it became difficult to make his way through the crowd, and he smelled burned marijuana. When he asked a manager if he could look at the surveillance footage, he was told she did not have a key that would allow access.
As the crowd size grew, "It had gotten to the point where you could not even turn around without bumping into more than one person," Murfitt wrote.
Murfitt said he asked multiple times for a headcount, but no one could give him one. He asked one of the staff taking money if a count was being done and was reportedly told, "They were supposed to but had not taken a count that night."
The state's reopening plan during the COVID-19 pandemic caps the following businesses at 50% capacity: bars and nightclubs; cultural, entertainment and tourism sites; movie theaters and bowling alleys; amusement parks, water parks and similar facilities; and raceways.
The rink's capacity remained unclear to The Times as of Friday morning.
WATCH NOW: 'Total chaos' at Portage skating rink; area police targeted by crowd of up to 300, authorities say
After a disturbance in the main aisle of the rink was brought to a halt, Murfitt said he requested the shut down but was denied by the owner.
The crowd size reached upwards of 175, "and only a few people were wearing masks," he said. "The group was not following the governor's mandate of six-foot social distancing, and the staff of the rink was not requiring it to be done."
Another physical disturbance then broke out involving multiple people, and Murfitt said in the report he called for a "rush" backup response. As he and staff took a couple individuals involved in the disturbance outside to talk to them, a crowd followed, and fights began breaking out as backup officers arrived, the report states.
The melee that followed resulted in one officer being knocked to the ground, others pinned against the building by an approaching crowd and one juvenile arrested on misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possessing marijuana, police have said.
After other police agencies arrived and the crowd was dispersed, Murfitt said the owner told him there had been 254 people in the rink.
"Hearing him talk in the parking lot, his demeanor was that they had to keep it open for the people," Murfitt said.
Aaron Michael Metzner
Alex Lee Bultema
Alyssa Ann Marshall
Antonio Leoncio Ortiz
Ashley Nicole Tabor
Beck Alan Serles
Bradley Michael Jervis
Brandon John Vespo
Brittney Carollee Copeman
Britton Kane Wilson
Brooke Mykayla Elrod
Daviyd B Turner
Eddie Joe Zarr
Everett Lee Gatlin
Isaac Albany Shepard
Joseph Edward Schmitt
Joshua Joseph Baylock
Karen Ann Murphy
Kyle Allen Warnke
Matthew Daniel Pugh
Matthew Edward Jordan
Matthew Leslie Hampton
Mitchell Paris Mickles
Rachael Marie Albertson
Rachel Shannon Jaeger
Raymond Kent Kluth
Ronald Joseph Keneson
Thomas Anthony Barr
Tricia Lynn Rippe
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.