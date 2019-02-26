VALPARAISO — Shoppers in the city are urged to keep their eyes out for more than sales when visiting local stores.
Wallets and purses are being nabbed from shopping carts and in many cases, the victim's credit and debit cards are being used elsewhere in a short amount of time, police said.
"Investigators have identified a suspect in multiple thefts occurring over the last few years, with charges currently pending," Valparaiso Police Sergeant Joe Hall said.
This crime is one of opportunity and police urge shoppers to take proper precautions to avoid being victimized. Shoppers are encouraged to keep personal items with them at all times or at least within eyesight.
"If personal items must be kept in the cart, make sure all openings are secured or consider keeping the smaller items covered or attached to the cart, making them more difficult for a potential thief to remove," Hall said.
Police thank local businesses and community members for their help in identifying those involved in thefts and ask anyone with further information to contact the department. The department can be reached at 219-462-2135 or by texting Tip411 (847-411) and entering "Valpo" in the message field prior to sending the message.
