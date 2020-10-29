Wave of violence that included 2 killings nets gang member 42-year sentence

HAMMOND — A 24-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 42 ½ years in prison for killing two men and shooting or helping other gang members shoot 11 other people from 2014 to 2017.
Ralph "Lil Devious" Mendez Jr., who has lived in Hammond and Chicago, pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity as a member of the Latin Dragons Nation street gang.
In his plea agreement, he admitted responsibility for the homicides of Jose Gomez on May 23, 2017, in Chicago and Mike Whitford on July 14, 2017, in Chicago, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.
Mendez was among 18 gang members indicted on racketeering conspiracy and drug and firearms trafficking charges following an investigation into the Latin Dragons Nation, a Chicago-based gang that operates in Northwest Indiana, Chicago's southeast side and its southeast suburbs.
Mendez operated out of Hammond for the gang for three years, court records state.
Mendez was with others in a vehicle in Whiting on Oct. 25, 2014, when they shot a man, causing him permanent paralysis, according to court filings. The man later told the FBI he and Mendez had a "beef" that largely took place on Facebook.
Mendez and two co-defendants shot a suspected rival gang member in the back Nov. 11, 2014, as he attempted to flee in Chicago. Afterward, they went to another rival gang neighborhood where a co-defendant shot a man. Mendez and the two co-defendants then led police on a high-speed chase into Hammond, records state.
Ralph Mendez Sr., a co-defendant in the case, drove his son Ralph Mendez Jr. from Hammond to Chicago on April 8, 2017, to retaliate against a rival gang. The younger Mendez shot a suspected rival gang member as he got out of an Uber car and shot the Uber driver in the right side of his face and body, records state.
Ralph Mendez Jr. was riding in a silver sedan May 22, 2017, when he reached over the roof of the car and shot a suspected rival gang member in the shoulder.
On May 23, 2017, Mendez drove with two co-defendants from Hammond to Chicago, where Mendez shot and killed Gomez.
Mendez and a co-defendant were intoxicated on Xanax and alcohol July 14, 2017, when they left a party and traveled to the area of 107th Street and Green Bay Avenue in Chicago to target suspected rival gang members. Mendez fired more than 15 shots from a .22-caliber M4 carbine rifle from the back seat of a car, records state.
He shot a man, who was not a gang member, in the left side of the face and killed Whitford, who had just finished working a shift at a pizza restaurant and was not a gang member.
FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said he was proud of the work done by his agents and their law enforcement partners.
"This sentence should send a loud message that if you are involved in illegal and violent activity in our communities, federal law enforcement is coming for you," Keenan said.
Kristen de Tineo, special agent in charge of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Chicago Field Division, said her agency would continue to work across state lines law enforcement partners to ensure gang members are held accountable for the violence they perpetrate.
"Violence, including firearms and narcotics trafficking, will not be tolerated by the community of Hammond," de Tineo said.
Agencies that participated in the investigation included the FBI, ATF, Chicago Police Department , Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Bartlett Police Department, Hammond Police Department, East Chicago Police Department, Merrillville Police Department, Hobart Police Department, Lake County Sheriff's Department and the Calumet City Police Department. The Lake County prosecutor's office, Cook County state's attorney's office, Indiana Department of Corrections and Illinois Department of Corrections also assisted.
Albert Verduzco
Allen Coapstick
Amauri Cowan
Anna Marie Grcich
Anthony Alexander
Antonio Perkins
April Wilson
Carl Reed
Carlos Sainz
Cody Ray Qualls
Damian Jones
Daniel Dillman
Darin Walker
Deana Janiak
Degerie Scott
Denise Smith
Dewann Crook
Donta Stewart
Elizabeth Michel
Eric Sims
Eric Sims
Evelyn Richards
Fermin Baltazer Rosales Jr.
Frederic Dellenbach
Hector Navarro Gomez
Iyesha Howard
Jacob Dillon
Jacqueline Jancek
Jeanette Rodriguez
Jerry Robert Moore
Jesse Leon
Jesus Navarro
John Idzik
John Smiley
Joseph Becerra
Joseph Dawson
Kelly Hric
Kevin Riley
Kyle Bentley
Larry Weatherspoon
Mark Rebeil
Maurice Bentley
Melissa Kinley
Michael Medrano
Mustafa Udaipurwala
Olivia Haskett
Oscar Hernandez
Paul Arnold
Richard Lucas
Robert Gale
Robert Greiner
Robert Hudson Jr.
Robert Jackson
Rodolfo Medina
Roosevelt Dushun Williams
Ross McCracken
Samantha Smolka
Shawn Stephens
Skyler Bulla
Stefphanie Westerhoff
Steve Jenkins
Steven Flores
Taneshia Beasley
Timothy Patten Jackson
Todd J. Dickerson
Troy Lamont Hearst
Tyree Hall
Wiley McGee
Williams Michael Wilson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.