Wave of violence that included 2 killings nets gang member 42-year sentence

Ralph Mendez Sr., a co-defendant in the case, drove his son Ralph Mendez Jr. from Hammond to Chicago on April 8, 2017, to retaliate against a rival gang. The younger Mendez shot a suspected rival gang member as he got out of an Uber car and shot the Uber driver in the right side of his face and body, records state.

Ralph Mendez Jr. was riding in a silver sedan May 22, 2017, when he reached over the roof of the car and shot a suspected rival gang member in the shoulder.

On May 23, 2017, Mendez drove with two co-defendants from Hammond to Chicago, where Mendez shot and killed Gomez.

Mendez and a co-defendant were intoxicated on Xanax and alcohol July 14, 2017, when they left a party and traveled to the area of 107th Street and Green Bay Avenue in Chicago to target suspected rival gang members. Mendez fired more than 15 shots from a .22-caliber M4 carbine rifle from the back seat of a car, records state.

He shot a man, who was not a gang member, in the left side of the face and killed Whitford, who had just finished working a shift at a pizza restaurant and was not a gang member.

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said he was proud of the work done by his agents and their law enforcement partners.