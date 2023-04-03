MICHIGAN CITY — A light rain began to fall late Monday morning as Jenna Hullett and daughter Madison placed blue and silver child abuse awareness pinwheels into the ground along a busy stretch of U.S. 20 just outside the local offices of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

"I didn't expect a lot of people to come out," Hullett said.

But she made the hour-long drive from her home in Knox to both draw attention to the start of National Child Abuse Prevention Month and to keep the pressure on the DCS in the wake of the Oct. 11, 2021 torture death of 4-year-old Judah Morgan, a second cousin, who she had been raising until the state ordered the boy back with his biological parents. Judah was found dead six months later, his body badly battered.

The boy's father, Alan Morgan, has since pleaded guilty to murder and is serving 70 years behind bars.

Judah's mother, Mary Yoder, opted last month to take her criminal case to trial, which is scheduled for Sept. 25.

"He doesn't have a voice anymore, so we are his voice," Hullett said of Judah.

After placing a battered banner featuring the boy's photo on a nearby vehicle, a passing truck honked, presumably in support. The message on the banner and several handmade posters read, "Justice for Judah."

Hullett paused a moment while securing one of the posters to point out she had used a glue stick on it earlier that had once been Judah's.

Monday's demonstration outside the DCS offices at the corner of U.S. 20 and Woodlawn Avenue was a painful return for Hullett, who said she travelled there often for meetings while caring for Judah.

The gathering drew the attention of an office security guard, who stood quietly along the building Monday watching the preparations for the small demonstration.

When The Times contacted the DCS in February for comment on its role in the Judah Morgan case, Director of Communications Noelle Russell said the agency is prohibited by law from "disclosing information about fatalities during a police investigation and any subsequent criminal prosecution."

She invited The Times to reach out again at the conclusion of the criminal prosecution process, apparently referring to Yoder's ongoing case.

