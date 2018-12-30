'We have no justice': Serial killer's death sentence canceled, to the shock of local victim's family

The first time he was arrested, Alton Coleman, was about 19-years-old.

Important dates in the crime spree of Alton Coleman and Debra Brown

1984

-- May 29: Vernita Wheat, 9, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, is last seen with Coleman after her mother gave Coleman permission to go take the girl to Waukegan, Illinois, to pick up a stereo system.

-- June 5: Coleman and Brown rented an apartment on Van Buren Street in Gary.

-- June 18: Vernita's body was found in an abandoned apartment building in Waukegan. She had been strangled.

-- June 18: A 9-year-old and her niece, Tamika Turks, 7, were returning to Tamika's home in Gary when they were lured into a wooded area and beaten. Tamika was strangled and the other girl was choked and left for dead. She regained consciousness and was found by a passer-by.

-- June 19: Beautician Donna Williams, 25, of Gary, was last seen after leaving her church to pick up Coleman and Brown for services.

-- June 24: Darlene McKenny, 28, was kidnapped in Detroit but escaped. A warrant was issued, but Coleman was not prosecuted.

-- June 27: Williams' car was found abandoned in a Detroit alley, a forged ID with Brown's picture inside. Residents said the car had been parked there since June 19.

-- June 28: Home invasion of Palmer Jones, 62, and his wife, Marge, 59, in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. He was charged but never prosecuted.

-- June 30: Jerome Savage, 25, and his neighbor, Julius Lewis, were kidnapped in Detroit. A warrant was issued, but Coleman was not prosecuted.

-- July 6: Virginia Temple, 30, and her daughter, Rachelle, 10, were strangled and their bodies hidden in a crawl space beneath their home in Toledo, Ohio. Temple met Coleman and Brown at the home of a minister. The charges against Coleman and Brown were dropped after Coleman was sentenced to die in another Ohio case.

-- July 7: Home invasion of Frank Duvendack, 77, and his wife, Dorothy, in Toledo. Coleman was charged but never prosecuted.

-- July 11: Williams' body was found in an abandoned house in Detroit. She had been strangled with pantyhose. Coleman was not charged because the evidence tying him to the case was weaker than other cases and it was not clear where Williams was killed.

-- July 11: Tonnie Storey, 15, of Cincinnati, was last seen talking to Coleman and Brown in the city.

-- July 13: Harry and Marlene Walters were beaten in their home in the Cincinnati suburb of Norwood. They invited Coleman and Brown into their home after agreeing to sell Coleman a camping trailer. Marlene Walters, a 44-year-old Sunday school teacher, died of head injuries after being struck 20 to 25 times. Harry Walters, 45, was hit in the back of the head with a candlestick and stabbed in the abdomen. He suffered brain damage and is considered disabled. Both were tied up with electrical cords.

-- July 16: A Cumberland College professor was kidnapped from a motel parking lot in Lexington, Kentucky, and put into the trunk of a car. He was driven to Dayton, Ohio, where police freed him several hours later.

-- July 17: Home invasion of the Rev. Millard Gay, 78, and his wife, Kathryn, in Dayton. Coleman was not prosecuted.

-- July 17: Home invasion of Dallas Davis, 73, and his wife, Flossier, 73, of Dayton. Coleman was not prosecuted.

-- July 19: Storey's body was found in an abandoned building in Cincinnati. She had been strangled.

-- July 19: The body of Eugene Scott, 79, who owned a car wash in Indianapolis, was found in a ditch near Zionville on Interstate 65. He had been shot four times and stabbed. Prosecutors chose not to pursue this case after Coleman was sentenced to die in the Turks case.

-- July 20: Coleman and Brown were arrested in Evanston, Illinois.

2002

-- April 26: Coleman was executed by injection in Ohio.

— By Associated Press