PORTAGE — Portage City Council President Sue Lynch voiced words of confidence for the city as she found herself suddenly elevated Thursday afternoon to temporary mayor in the wake of Republican Mayor James Snyder's public corruption convictions.
"We're going to be fine," she said. "We're a strong city."
Lynch, a Democrat who is among a pool of candidates running for mayor in this year's municipal election, will take over the city's top political seat until local Republican precinct committee officials elect someone from their party to complete Snyder's term through the end of the year.
"We're just going to have business as usual," Lynch said.
Porter County Republican Party Chairman Mike Simpson said he has 30 days to host the caucus to replace Snyder.
Eligible candidates must be registered Republicans and registered voters who reside within the city of Portage, he said.
The only person who has voiced interest so far is lone Republican City Councilman John Cannon, who is also the only Republican candidate on this year's general election ballot for the job, Simpson said.
"As we all know, due process has been determined in regards to the Portage mayor's indictment. My thoughts and prayers are with the Snyder family as they advance to the next chapter," Cannon, R-4th, said in a written statement.
"Countless negative headlines have put Portage’s leadership in question. I am hopeful that it's over forever. I know that the people of Portage are compassionate people, with a hope for positive headlines in the future. Portage is a forwarding looking city, always hopeful for new adventures for the future. Portage will only look backwards, to learn lessons," Cannon said. "It is time for Portage city government get back to doing what is right. It is time for us to move on and do the peoples work. I will support fully Council President Sue Lynch as we move forward, together."
"I truly don't believe it has an effect on our party," Simpson said of Snyder's convictions.
He said voters at the local level cast their ballots for individuals and not the party brand.
He personally found the convictions "saddening and disappointing," and said he feels for the mayor's wife and children.
Simpson said the local Republican Party encourages its candidates to follow the law.
Longtime Democratic City Councilman Mark Oprisko said he believes the convictions will hurt the Republican Party in this year's municipal elections.
"If I was a Republican, I would be worried," he said.
Oprisko also believes the convictions send a loud message to all elected officials to, "Do what is right in life."
"It's been a battle, and I'm glad it's over," Oprisko said. "It's just nice to turn this page and move forward with a new chapter for the city of Portage."
Democratic City Councilman Collin Czilli said in a prepared statement, "This is never a day I wanted to see come in our community. This will leave a black mark on Portage’s 50 years of prosperity. However, I’m comforted by the fact that each elected official is committed to restoring faith in local government and our ability to govern effectively."
"The two-year-long nightmare that has stalled Portage’s progress has finally come to an end once and for all," he said. "Now, we must move forward, unified in rebuilding trust with the citizens of Portage.
"James Snyder has tarnished Portage’s image, but I am confident that the citizens of Portage will prove that we are much more than one corrupt mayor."
"It’s sad that our city has had to go through this for the past two years. The black cloud has finally been lifted and I am confident with our current city leaders we can move the city forward, and renew faith in city government. Let the healing begin," Councilwoman Liz Modesto, D-1st said.
Staff writer Joyce Russell contributed to this story.