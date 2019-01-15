Porter County has yet to charge anyone under a new state law that created much harsher penalties for anyone dealing drugs resulting in a death.
But law enforcement officials are prepared to apply the law where appropriate and met Monday to chart a course of action to file cases that stick.
"We're going after the head of the monster — the dealers," newly sworn-in Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said.
There is no interest in directing these tougher penalties at addicts, who pass along drugs to fellow addicts, he said.
"We need to use our discretion wisely," Germann said.
Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds agreed, but said when the law does need to be applied, it needs to be done right.
That planning was part of the focus of a meeting Monday by the county's Heroin Overdose Response Team, he said. Germann joined the discussion as did newly elected Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes.
Building a strong case involves gathering the right evidence, starting with patrol officers treating the site of a fatal drug overdose as a crime scene, Reynolds said.
It also was agreed to have forensic autopsies done where needed in order to be able to prove later that the drug in question caused the death, he said.
Germann said the group envisioned, "what a good case is going to look like."
Reynolds said he traveled to Indianapolis twice to testify on behalf of the new law when it was being debated by the Indiana General Assembly. It took effect July 1.
Proponents said the measure will give them a needed tool in the growing battle against illegal opiate drug use.
But Larry Landis, executive director with the Indiana Public Defender Council, warned during the debate it is a misguided reaction that could over penalize many drug offenders and potentially cost taxpayers a lot more money.
Then-state Rep. Scott Pelath, D-Michigan City, who was a co-author of the legislation, said the war against drugs demands toughness and tenderness.
"This is the toughness part," he said.
Former Porter County Superior Court Judge Nancy Vaidik, who now serves as chief judge on the Indiana Court of Appeals, referenced the new law a few weeks ago in a ruling from another county that tossed out a felony murder charge against a man accused of selling what he believed to be heroin, which resulted in the death of another person.
She said while "the felony murder statute means that dealers will escape punishment when their customers die from an overdose, the Indiana General Assembly addressed this when it enacted" the new law in question.
Local defense attorney Bob Harper said he believes the new law will be challenged on a constitutional level for being too vague.
He said what if someone gives a family member pain pills and that family member takes them months later and dies? "Is that going to come under this statute?" he asked.