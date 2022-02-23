Weather conditions continue to impact search for man in Lake Michigan, officials say

PORTAGE — Weather conditions continue to hamper the search for the body of an Indianapolis man who fell through shelf ice into Lake Michigan.

As of Wednesday evening, Bryce Dunfee, 22, had still not been found, Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials said.

It will likely be a couple of days before it is safe enough to use a boat to search the area, said DNR Officer Alex Neel.

"It's extremely dangerous and difficult for rescuers on shelf ice," Neel said.

DNR Lt. Shawn D. Brown said high winds and large waves have caused challenges, and searchers are taking it day by day to navigate the conditions.

"It's dangerous, even if someone was tethered while searching the ice shelves, with these waves, it's not a good situation," Brown said.

Using helicopters and other aerial devices to search from the sky have also proved difficult so far with the wind, Brown said. On Wednesday, searchers were only able to scour the area by land but no trace of the man was found.

Dunfee was at the Indiana Dunes National Park site about 5:30 p.m. Monday with four friends when he fell into the frigid lake waters after venturing onto the shelf ice, said DNR Public Information Officer Nicole Baumann.

Firefighters, dive teams and others searched for Dunfee for about two hours Monday night until it got too dark and conditions became too treacherous in the near-freezing lake. The search also resumed Tuesday morning, but deteriorating weather conditions and melting shelf ice limited those efforts.

The search is complicated further in that the frigid water temperature, which is in the freezing range, is known to keep a body submerged, Neel said. In addition, the colder temperatures could result in the shelf ice rebuilding along the shoreline.

Dunfee and his friends were visiting the beach and began walking on shelf ice, Baumann said.

"The shelf ice is elevated. They had to climb up a little hill onto the snow," she said. "A little piece of the shelf ice broke off, and he tripped and fell into the lake."

The friends are believed to be in their 20s. The others were local, hailing from Portage and Lake Station.

The four other people who walked out onto the shelf ice tried to rescue their friend, but the lake pulled him in.

They called 911 and were able to return to shore safely, she said.

So far, Indiana Dunes National Park Rangers, Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and firefighters from Portage, Porter and Ogden Dunes have collaborated in search efforts.

Officials reiterated past warnings to visitors of the lake shore during the winter.

"Shelf ice is beautiful to look at, but it's just that, it's a sight to see," Neel said. "It is extremely dangerous and no one should venture out on it."

