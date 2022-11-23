 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday morning crash fouls local stretch of I-94, officials say

A vehicle that rolled over along a local stretch of westbound Interstate 94 Wednesday morning has forced closure of the right-hand lane of the busy highway for a couple hours, the Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting.

 Provided

PORTER — A vehicle that rolled over along a local stretch of westbound Interstate 94 Wednesday morning has forced closure of the right-hand lane of the busy highway for a couple hours, the Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The crash occurred between Ind. 49 and Wagner Road, INDOT said.

Tags

