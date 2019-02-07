LAPORTE — County police are investigating this week's death of an 8-week-old infant, who had been treated for injuries since Friday.
Police said they were notified Feb. 1 about the injured infant at Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City.
The child was transported to University of Chicago Medicine's Comer Children’s Hospital where it was determined Tuesday the infant had no brain activity and was declared dead shortly before noon, police said.
An autopsy is scheduled for today in Chicago as part of the ongoing investigation.
