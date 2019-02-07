MICHIGAN CITY — Coroners ruled an 8-week-old boy's death in Michigan City as a homicide.
The infant died from head injuries and blunt force trauma, according to the Cook County medical examiner's ledger.
LaPorte County Sheriff's police are currently investigating the death of the 8-week-old infant, who had been treated for injuries since Friday.
Police said they were notified Feb. 1 about the injured infant being taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City.
The child was transported to University of Chicago Medicine's Comer Children’s Hospital where it was determined Tuesday the infant had no brain activity and was declared dead shortly before noon, police said.
