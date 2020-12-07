Weekend in jail, felony conviction following beating that left dog with one eye

VALPARAISO — A 56-year-old South Haven man will serve one weekend in jail and is required to complete an anger management course after pleading guilty to a felony count of beating a small neighbor dog and leaving the animal with just one eye.

Ronald Johnson apologized for his actions on Aug. 28, 2019 and said it would not happen again.

Johnson said he had no intention of leaving the dog, Echo, maimed and hopes to one day be forgiven.

The dog's owner, Courtney Gutowski, said during the sentencing hearing carried out on Zoom video conferencing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that in addition to the pain suffered by Echo, the experience left her family living in fear.

She requested a lengthier jail sentence, an order prohibiting Johnson from having any further contact with her family, and asked that Johnson no longer be able to carry a gun or own an animal.

The 9-pound beagle/dachshund mix reportedly suffered a shattered right-eye socket requiring emergency surgery. The damaged eye had to be removed, which almost caused the 1-year-old dog to go blind, Gutowski has said.

She had said last year despite Echo's physical improvements, the psychological effects of the attack still lingered.

