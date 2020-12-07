 Skip to main content
Weekend in jail, felony conviction following beating that left dog with one eye
Weekend in jail, felony conviction following beating that left dog with one eye

Echo

Echo, a beagle/dachshund mix, was beaten in the head with a log, shattering his right eye socket, his owner said. Echo's eye had to be removed. 

 Provided by, file, Courtney Gutowski

VALPARAISO — A 56-year-old South Haven man will serve one weekend in jail and is required to complete an anger management course after pleading guilty to a felony count of beating a small neighbor dog and leaving the animal with just one eye.

Ronald Johnson apologized for his actions on Aug. 28, 2019 and said it would not happen again.

Johnson said he had no intention of leaving the dog, Echo, maimed and hopes to one day be forgiven.

The dog's owner, Courtney Gutowski, said during the sentencing hearing carried out on Zoom video conferencing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that in addition to the pain suffered by Echo, the experience left her family living in fear.

She requested a lengthier jail sentence, an order prohibiting Johnson from having any further contact with her family, and asked that Johnson no longer be able to carry a gun or own an animal.

The 9-pound beagle/dachshund mix reportedly suffered a shattered right-eye socket requiring emergency surgery. The damaged eye had to be removed, which almost caused the 1-year-old dog to go blind, Gutowski has said.

She had said last year despite Echo's physical improvements, the psychological effects of the attack still lingered.

"He is still very afraid when we take him out anywhere," Gutowski said. "But he is finally running around in our backyard again under close supervision."

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer opted to enter the plea as a felony, as opposed to a misdemeanor, which has the immediate impact of prohibiting Johnson from continuing to legally own guns, or take part in other rights such as voting or serving on a jury.

However, if Johnson successfully completes one year of supervised probation - including the anger management course, 15 days of community service and avoiding any further legal trouble - he can petition the court to have the felony reduced to a misdemeanor, the judge said. The change is not guaranteed.

Johnson is to serve next weekend at the jail, unless the COVID-19 pandemic postpones that to a later date, Clymer said.

Johnson pleaded guilty to a felony count of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal in return for prosecutors dismissing a second, misdemeanor count of cruelty to an animal.

Defense attorney Adam Tavitas told the court that Johnson's home address had been put on social media and he received threats as a result of the case.

Clymer warned that such threats could be criminal in nature.

Ronald Johnson

Ronald Johnson

 Provided by the Porter County Sheriff's Department
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

