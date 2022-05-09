Weekend shootings leave 3 injured in Region; police seeking tips

MICHIGAN CITY — Weekend shootings left three injured in the city, and police are turning to the public for help.

The first shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Fulton Street, Michigan City police said.

Police and other emergency officials arrived on scene and began providing care to the victim, who was taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City with nonlife-threatening injuries.

"Officers canvassed the area and began to look for evidence and witnesses," the department said.

Witnesses were interviewed and detectives continue to work on identifying suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Michigan City police Cpl. Lendell Hood at 219-874-3221, ext. 1074, or by email at lhood@emichigancity.com.

Police then responded to a report of multiple shots fired Sunday evening in the 3000 block of Springland Avenue.

Officers found one person shot in the foot and then a second shot in the leg, the department said.

Police began treating the victims until medical help arrived, and they were taken to Franciscan hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Officers again began to search for witnesses and evidence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Michigan City police Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, ext. 1077, or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

The department also can be contacted via Facebook Messenger, through the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488 or at the WeTip Hotline for General Crime 800-78-CRIME.

