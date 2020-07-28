Weeks after robbery attempt, Region gun shop reverses mask ban due to county, state mandates

SCHERERVILLE — Three suspects — shielding their faces with masks or hoodies — burglarized the South County Guns at the end of June, smashing the glass storefront with a baseball bat.
Nothing was stolen because the firearms were under lock and key, but the break-in and attempted robbery prompted store owners to post a sign announcing a face shield ban inside their store, said Greg Maurer, co-owner for South County Guns.
Authorities at the Schererville Police Department confirmed taking a report of a break-in at the store. Surveillance video captured the brief incident, but the video quality was too poor to make out anything and disseminate to the public for tips.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the gun store’s controversial ban has proven complicated in the past week.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s mask requirement went into effect Monday, on the heels of the Lake County Health Department issuing a similar mandate July 20. The county mandate requires every person inside a business or indoor public space to wear a mask over their mouth and nose.
Signs, posted on the gun shop’s entrance door off U.S. 41 as recently as late Tuesday morning, read in all caps: “NO MASKS NO HOODS TO BE WORN INSIDE THE STORE.”
A second sign states: "We will not compromise on the security of our employees and other customers."
“We don’t like the mandate. But the main thing is the signage was not political at all,” Maurer said.
He said the sign was posted on the door shortly after the attempted robbery — and long before the mandate went into effect.
“Very specific to this industry, we’ve got people walking in, carrying firearms they are licensed to carry, and it’s a super security risk if someone is able to conceal their identity,” Maurer said.
The Times inquired with the store owners Tuesday shortly after learning about the store’s mask ban from an anonymous tip. Hours later, the signs were taken down.
“The signs are down now,” Maurer said.
Prior to the signs going away, customers left negative reviews on the business’ Google page. Maurer's store isn't alone — months ago, Google went so far as to temporarily ban business reviews due to coronavirus-related shutdowns. In recent months, the option to leave reviews has been reinstated.
“No mask … allowed are you serious?? You do realize there is a pandemic going on??? It should be the other way around!! No mask no service!! I am crossing you off my list and taking my business elsewhere! Good luck with that hopefully anyone that walks into your store doesn’t have covid!” one customer wrote a week ago.
Another person criticized the store two weeks ago, saying: “No face masks allowed! I came here to buy something to protect my family and home, not to put my entire household at risk. Request an ID instead, maybe and let me keep MY right to use common sense and protect my loveones (sic).”
“I wish they wouldn’t do that. If they would have known the reasons, I think they would see it differently,” Maurer said. “We apologize and are open to wearing masks now. We want everyone to stay as safe as they can and stay away if you’re exhibiting symptoms.”
Schererville Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook said officers are trying to enforce the county and state mandates through education, rather than with criminal penalties. Only in extreme, reckless cases would the department consider criminal charges.
Any person who recklessly violates or fails to comply with a local health department ordinance commits a Class B misdemeanor under state law.
He said the department understands the safety concerns of businesses. He said the department also understands the health concerns of individuals who choose to shop at these stores.
During declared public health crises, Holcomb has had the ability to take a number of actions to protect the health of Hoosiers.
Shutting down businesses is one of them, as he controversially did several months ago. Cases are beginning to tick back up as restaurants, storefronts and other indoor venues, like bars, reopen.
Gun shops were exempt from earlier shut down orders because state law restricts the governor from interrupting the lawful possession, transfer, sale, transportation, storage, display or use of firearms or ammunition.
A spokeswoman for Holcomb’s office said Tuesday the latest mask mandate “does not interfere” with gun sales.
She added: Any business can request that someone temporarily remove their mask for identification, security or surveillance purposes.
Dr. Chandana Vavilala, the county's health officer, said earlier this month she and the Lake County Board of Health determined a mask order is needed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus in Indiana's second-most populous county.
According to her order, the mask requirement applies throughout the county, even in municipalities that have not adopted their own mask orders, except for Gary and East Chicago, which have their own health departments.
The order directs businesses and operators of public places to ensure all customers or visitors are complying with the mask requirement, and it authorizes businesses to tell customers who refuse to comply to leave their premises.
Under the order, businesses also are required to make hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content available to customers, preferably located in high-touch areas.
Maurer said the store has sanitizer available and floor place markers for customers to stand 6 feet apart.
“We’re trying to follow orders as best we can,” Maurer said.
According to the State Department of Health, a total of 6,791 Lake County residents have been infected by COVID-19 since the beginning of the year, second only to Indianapolis' Marion County where a similar mask order is in effect.
The coronavirus had killed 266 Lake County residents as of Tuesday.
Maurer said he does not require his employees to wear masks, and requiring customers to wear masks puts him in an uncomfortable position.
The county’s mask order does not apply to individuals who have difficulty breathing, are incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance, such as a child younger than 2.
“It puts me in a tough spot. I don’t want to ask my customers if they have a health issue," Maurer said. "It’s none of my business.”
Moving forward, Maurer said he will ask customers to temporarily remove their mask, and look into the security camera upon entering.
“This is a measured risk for everyone," Maurer said. "The main thing is having to balance that with the safety and security of everyone in the store.”
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
William R. Cottrell
Jesse D. Gorney
Alejandra M. Garza
Arthur B. Greco, Jr.
Terrence T. Jones
Lamond D. Kelley
Anthony Lazzara III
Christopher V. Midkiff
Tyler J. Morache
Nichole A. Moschiano
Jonathan L. Ramirez
Maurice A. Shaw
Andrius J. Suabas
Preston S. Thompson
Rodney J. Washington
Sierra S. Antczack
Takeisha M. Bennett
Larry Boston
Anthony J. Buitron
Kourtnee C. Cole
Daevon D. Davis
Dwaine L. Easterling
Martha N. Garcia
Tina M. Hall
James C. Jackson, Jr.
Victoria D. Johnson
Melissa Lloyd
Martin C. Lopez
Kevin W. McKinley
James R. Mein
Antonio M. Moreno
Michael Porter
Joshua E. Ptak
Cody R. Qualls
Aubrey M. Rice
Maggie M. Schmid
Jeffery M. Thomas
David W. Winebrenner
Kelsey L. Zelenksy
Stanley M. Baker
Trevor M. Black
Darren L. Brewer
Antonio D. Burke
Moises D. Cruz
Rolando U. Garza
Megan E. Grogan
Mauricio Juarez
Robert T. Lusin
Demitri S. Malher
Ernesto Ornelas
Marcus L. Ray
Joshua L. Rule
James W. Schultz IV
Alvaro Serrano Hernandez
Zachary D. Sturm
Henry C. Tolbert
Terry A. Wagster
Bryce R. Campbell
Patsy L. Coots-Stephens
David W. Earner
Martin R. Garcia
Maurice T. Holden
Joshua A. Jones
Michael J. Lulich
Michael R. Melton
Rodney T. Roberts
Dontray J. Ross
Omar E. Sosa
Daniel R. Stephens
Alexander Ray Melvin
Andrew James Lukacek
Bradley Ray Kelly
David Alejandro Guzman
Jeremiah Garner
Kelly Ann Paggen
Kentre A. Flynn
Kyle Chandler Knowles
Nedal Hamed
Nicholas Ryan Purcell
Niemah Cruz
Robert Alfred Poling
Steven Glen Johnson
Teddy Wayne Hughes
Adam Quincy Powell
Anthony Charles Barnett
Ashlee Nicole Metcalf
Brian Keith Thomas
Cody Matthew Adams
Damond Maurice Hamilton
Derrell Jamar Cason
Derrick McClinton
Eric Michael Skinner
James Daniel Matthews
Michale Kenneth Mabry
Mohammed Husnie Alzeer
Orlando Fenderson
Patricia Ann Widner
Roger Duszynski III
Shelly Robinson
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.