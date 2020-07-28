Weeks after robbery attempt, Region gun shop reverses mask ban due to county, state mandates

Another person criticized the store two weeks ago, saying: “No face masks allowed! I came here to buy something to protect my family and home, not to put my entire household at risk. Request an ID instead, maybe and let me keep MY right to use common sense and protect my loveones (sic).”

“I wish they wouldn’t do that. If they would have known the reasons, I think they would see it differently,” Maurer said. “We apologize and are open to wearing masks now. We want everyone to stay as safe as they can and stay away if you’re exhibiting symptoms.”

Schererville Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook said officers are trying to enforce the county and state mandates through education, rather than with criminal penalties. Only in extreme, reckless cases would the department consider criminal charges.

Any person who recklessly violates or fails to comply with a local health department ordinance commits a Class B misdemeanor under state law.

He said the department understands the safety concerns of businesses. He said the department also understands the health concerns of individuals who choose to shop at these stores.

During declared public health crises, Holcomb has had the ability to take a number of actions to protect the health of Hoosiers.