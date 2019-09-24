Defense attorney Larry Rogers, who was as a formidable challenger to Region prosecutors before winding up suspended amid accusations of failing to carry out legal work for which he was paid, has died.
After more than a month of rumors and speculation, a death certificate obtained by The Times confirms Rogers, 69, died Aug. 18 at a hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
There is no cause of death listed, but Rogers was cremated, according to the certificate.
Rogers had been living in Seminole, Florida, after leaving Porter County and is survived by his wife, Jocelyn Rogers.
Bob Harper, who worked alongside Rogers for 30 years in the South Haven-based law firm that had carried their last names, said he knew Rogers had been ill, but he was surprised to learn about this death.
"Very talented trial lawyer," Harper said of his former law partner.
Harper said he was working as Porter County prosecutor when he first met Rogers in 1975. He said he was impressed to watch Rogers put himself through Valparaiso University Law School while working his way up in the Porter County Sheriff's Department from a patrolman to chief deputy, which was second in command.
A few years after Rogers began practicing law, Harper said the pair teamed up.
Portage-based attorney Gregory Sarkisian was the first to team up with Rogers for a few years beginning in 1978. The pair had gone through elementary and high school together in Portage and played football before graduating and temporarily going their separate ways upon graduation in 1967.
"We were better friends than partners," Sarkisian said of their short legal career together.
He said Rogers had more interest in criminal defense work from the beginning and was a generous guy who worked his own way up.
"No one gave him a dime," Sarkisian said. "He was a self-made guy."
Like others, Sarkisian said he was shocked to hear about Rogers' death.
"He was a larger-than-life character that you thought couldn't be defeated by anything," he said.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper said she had been impressed by Rogers' legal work.
"In his day, when he was with Harper and Rogers, I thought Larry was the one of the very best criminal case lawyers I had ever seen," she said. "He could grasp the essence of a case and productively work within the criminal justice system to get desirable outcomes for a lot of his clients. He was never, ever afraid to try a case, and when he did try a case, he went into the courtroom knowing more about the facts than the other side.
"But, his workload and health issues got the better of him a while back," Harper said. "I was very sorry to see his legal career end the way it did and to learn he passed."
The Indiana Supreme Court suspended Rogers for 90 days effective Dec. 14, 2018, saying he violated four of the Indiana Professional Conduct Rules by failing to pay back $8,000 to the family of a defendant he agreed to represent on appeal for 2015 murder and battery convictions.
Then in November 2018, Rogers faced accusations from the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission of failing to respond to two claims of professional misconduct.
Rogers had told The Times he had been ill and the responses sought by the commission were in the process of being submitted.