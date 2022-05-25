'We're looking at life': Jury hears recorded calls in triple murder case

CROWN POINT — The state's star witness in a triple murder trial testified Wednesday the defendant told him during two recorded phone calls in 1998 they would spend the rest of their lives in prison or possibly "fry" in the electric chair if the witness talked to police.

David L. Copley Jr., 47, of Franklin, Indiana, looked down as he sat on the stand and listened to the two phone calls he made to a person he testified was James Higgason III.

Higgason, 52, of Whiting, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder in the bludgeoning deaths of Jerod "Buddy" Hodge, 18, of Chicago; Elva Tamez, 36, of Hammond; and Timothy W. "Midnight" Ross, 16, of Calumet City, on Jan. 18, 1998, inside a home in the 4600 block of Torrence Avenue in Hammond.

Copley, who pleaded guilty last fall to one count of murder linked to Hodge's death, told Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Jovanni Miramontes and Keith Anderson he was testifying "because it's the right thing to do."

Defense attorneys Matthew Fech and Mark Gruenhagen moved for a mistrial because Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said the recorded calls were between Copley and Higgason.

After a long talk with the attorneys at the bench, Vasquez told the jury he misspoke and Copley testified the calls were between Copley and a person Copley identified as Higgason.

After the jury left the courtroom, Fech said the judge "sort of emphasized" the calls were between Copley and Higgason.

"It is very difficult to unring that bell," he said. "Now they have it in their mind."

Vasquez denied the defense's request for a mistrial.

"You brought it to my attention. I told the jury I misspoke," Vasquez said. "By giving an admonishment, there is an assumption they will follow the court's instructions."

Copley was in a rehab program at The Salvation Army in South Bend in May 1998 when he spoke to Hammond police Detective Lt. Thomas Fielden about the triple homicide and allowed the detective to record the phone calls, he said.

"I think we should just turn ourselves in together," Copley said.

The man replied, "We're going to spend the rest of our lives in prison and maybe even get the electric chair."

Copley testified he knew Higgason had two children.

The man Copley called said he had "two beautiful children" and a job.

Copley told the man during the call he'd been talking to a pastor and told him "everything about what we did together."

The man said, "Dude, we're looking at life. Really. We got alibis.

"I know we (expletive) up," the man said. "But I don't remember doing it. You understand what I'm saying?"

The man repeatedly asks Copley not to talk to police and warns him they could get beat up or raped in prison.

The man said, "The only way to get out of this is to get away with it."

Copley said, "I don't want to go to the chair for what you did. That was sick."

The man said, "Dave, you did it. You did it. Why you want to blame it on me?"

Copley said he was having flashbacks of the killings when he went to sleep. He asked the man if it was bothering him.

The man said he hadn't been sleeping well at night, but police were trying to play them off each other.

"They're trying to peg three of them on us," he said. "So you're talking 75 years."

The possible penalty for a person convicted of murder in 1998 was 45 to 65 years, but the law required only 50% of the sentence to be served with good time.

The man offered to pay for an attorney for Copley but said he needed to know if Copley was going to talk to police. The man said the story he told his attorney would depend on Copley.

"I ain't never did you wrong and, dude, I'm still with you," he said. "You're here trying to back out on me."

Copley said, "My whole life is (expletive) because of you."

The man replied, "You're saying it was because of me?"

Copley said, "My life is (expletive) because you killed those people."

The man said, "It was your idea."

Copley replied, "Yeah, right."

The man said, "Dave, forget about it. We got to, or we're both gonna live the rest of our lives in hell."

Copley testified he and Higgason went to Tamez's home on Torrence Avenue three times Jan. 18, 1998, to buy crack cocaine.

The first two times, Higgason bought the drugs and he drove Higgason's van around Hammond while they got high.

They got a flat tire, so they walked to the house the third time and Higgason went inside but didn't get any drugs, he said. They took Tamez's van to Higgason's girlfriend's home, where Higgason picked up a shotgun, he said.

Copley testified they went back to Tamez's house, and a man came out and took the shotgun. They all went inside the house, where Higgason got more crack in trade for the gun, he said.

Higgason spent some time with Tamez in a bedroom or bathroom while Copley got high, he said.

When Higgason and Tamez came out, Higgason sent Tamez outside to look for cigarette butts and locked the front door, Copley said.

"He tells me, 'We're gonna whack these guys,'" Copley said. "I tried to talk him out of it. I was kind of scared."

Two men — identified by other witnesses at Hodge and Ross — had fallen asleep in the living room, and Higgason wanted to rob them of money and drugs, Copley said.

"He hands me a board. He has a closet pole or something," Copley said. "He whacks one. I whack the other."

Copley said he dropped the board and ran to a back door, but he couldn't get it open so he ran back to the front door. As he passed through the living room, he heard Higgason saying, "Die, (expletive), die," he said.

Copley said Higgason stopped hitting the men and told him to open the door for Tamez, who entered and asked Copley where he was going.

"I told her I was getting sick," he said. "She says, 'Jimmy, you're bleeding.'"

Higgason began hitting Tamez and shut the front door, and Copley fled down an alley, he said.

Higgason caught up with him, took off a bloody sweater and sweatpants and threw them in the garbage, he said.

Higgason was wearing multiple layers, so he was still wearing a sweater, sweatpants and orange hat as they walked, Copley said.

Higgason picked up snow to wipe blood off his hands and face and told Copley, "Loose lips sink ships," he said.

Larry Shelton, who worked for the Hammond Sanitary District at the time, testified he saw two men, one taller with an orange hat and one shorter with a dark hoodie, walking near the Johnson Street pumping station about 7 a.m.

He thought it was odd that the taller man in the hat was wearing only a muscle T-shirt, despite the cold weather, he said. When he saw them walking a second time, he called police to report the suspicious men, he said.

Copley said he and Higgason walked from the house on Torrence to Higgason's van to retrieve Higgason's dog, then continued on to Higgason's grandmother's house in Hammond.

