UPDATE: Region school goes remote after student shot near bus stop

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. announced students at West Side Leadership Academy would be attending classes remotely Thursday and Friday as the district works to address school safety concerns, a move that follows a shooting near a bus stop Wednesday that injured a 15-year-old student.
Mayor Jerome Prince addressed the shooting, stating Gary officials and police are partnering with local schools to prevent future crimes.
“My family and I join our neighbors throughout Gary and Northwest Indiana in sending our prayers for a full and speedy recovery to the student who was injured in an incident near a Gary Community School Corporation bus stop yesterday afternoon," Prince said in a written announcement.
"My wife and I raised our sons in this community, and we sent them to Gary public schools. We join Gary families in insisting our students are safe on all school properties, buses and other facilities. We will partner with our traditional and charter public schools to do what we can to ensure that level of safety."
The statement ended with Prince saying, "We will get to the bottom of this."
In a message on Facebook, GCSC Manager Paige McNulty wrote that she and other school leaders met with the Gary Police Department on Thursday morning to “address safety issues that are of great concern” at the school. West Side conducted a random security check Wednesday and found “that several students are violating the district’s safety policy by bringing items that are prohibited on school grounds,” according to McNulty.
Wednesday afternoon, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said a 15-year-old boy got off a school bus near Seventh Avenue and Clay Street about 4 p.m. when he was in an altercation with another juvenile. During the altercation, the 15-year-old was shot once in the chest. A relative took the boy to the hospital, where police were later notified of the shooting.
West Side will reopen for in-person learning Tuesday, according to the GCSC Facebook page.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210.