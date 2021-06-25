UPDATE: Westbound I-94 reopens at site of jackknifed semi-truck, police say

LAKE STATION — The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 have reopened after being closed temporarily late Friday morning after a semi-truck jackknifed near Ripley Street, Indiana State Police are reporting.

The westbound traffic had been creeping by on the inside shoulder of the highway while crews worked to clear the truck, police said.

The incident occurred between the westbound entrance ramp to I-94 from the Indiana Toll Road and Ripley Street, according to police.

No injuries were reported and it appeared just one vehicle was involved, police said. The truck was leaking diesel fuel.

The incident had prohibited toll road motorists from entering westbound I-94 at the site, police said.

