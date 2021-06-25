 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Westbound I-94 reopens at site of jackknifed semi-truck, police say
UPDATE: Westbound I-94 reopens at site of jackknifed semi-truck, police say

I-94.

A jackknifed semi-truck near Ripley Street  blocked all westbound lanes of traffic along Interstate 94, Indiana State Police are reporting.

LAKE STATION — The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 have reopened after being closed temporarily late Friday morning after a semi-truck jackknifed near Ripley Street, Indiana State Police are reporting.

The westbound traffic had been creeping by on the inside shoulder of the highway while crews worked to clear the truck, police said.

The incident occurred between the westbound entrance ramp to I-94 from the Indiana Toll Road and Ripley Street, according to police.

No injuries were reported and it appeared just one vehicle was involved, police said. The truck was leaking diesel fuel.

The incident had prohibited toll road motorists from entering westbound I-94 at the site, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

