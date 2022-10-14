Westville inmate believed to be hiding inside prison, but public warning issued for caution

WESTVILLE — A 31-year-old man serving time for robbery is missing and believed to be hiding within the Westville Correctional Facility, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
There is no indication Dustin Lappin left the facility, but the Department of Correction said the notice was released "out of an abundance of caution."
Lappin was discovered missing during a morning count Friday at the prison, according to the Department of Correction.
Lappin was described as white, 6 feet in height, weighing 205 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He has tattoos of a woman and the Joker on his chest, and roses, a diamond, music notes and faces on his left arm, DOC officials said.
Lappin was sentenced in 2020 to serve eight years behind bars after he was convicted of robbery in Marion County. His expected release date was Jan. 7, 2026, and his last known address was in Clayton, Indiana.
Anyone who sees Lappin should immediately contact law enforcement, the Department of Correction said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Robert Clemons
Arrest Date: Oct. 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Fraud; Theft; Auto Theft Class: Felonies Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jaime Torres
Arrest Date: Oct. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Sydney Fletcher
Arrest Date: Oct. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Dan Ard
Arrest Date: Oct. 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: North Judson, IN
James Bowlby
Arrest Date: Oct. 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Arson Class: Felony Age: 70
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jonathan Fletcher
Arrest Date: Oct. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Poice Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Angel Duarte
Arrest Date: Oct. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Silvano Martinez-Seiber
Arrest Date: Oct. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Nicholas Lindley
Arrest Date: Oct. 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Colton Kise
Arrest Date: Oct. 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: Lewistown, PA
Curtis Hardin
Arrest Date: Oct. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation; Stalking Class: Felonies Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Majestic Porter
Arrest Date: Oct. 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Recklessness Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Cannon Breneman
Arrest Date: Oct. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Anthony Thews
Arrest Date: Oct. 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Strangulation Class: Felonies Age: 41
Residence: Rochester, IN
Terrence Cooper
Arrest Date: Oct. 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony, misdemeanor Age: 56
Residence: New Carlisle, IN
Trommel Walters Jr.
Arrest Date: Oct. 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Strangulation Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Raymone Spires
Arrest Date: Oct. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Recklessness Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jacob Salczynski
Arrest Date: Oct. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Martel Toy
Arrest Date: Oct. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Revocation of Suspended Sentence Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: South Bend, IN
Christopher Leonard
Arrest Date: Oct. 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Christian Davis
Arrest Date: Oct. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Michael Ortiz Jr.
Arrest Date: Oct. 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte, IN
