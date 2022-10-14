Westville inmate believed to be hiding inside prison, but public warning issued for caution

WESTVILLE — A 31-year-old man serving time for robbery is missing and believed to be hiding within the Westville Correctional Facility, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

There is no indication Dustin Lappin left the facility, but the Department of Correction said the notice was released "out of an abundance of caution."

Lappin was discovered missing during a morning count Friday at the prison, according to the Department of Correction.

Lappin was described as white, 6 feet in height, weighing 205 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He has tattoos of a woman and the Joker on his chest, and roses, a diamond, music notes and faces on his left arm, DOC officials said.

Lappin was sentenced in 2020 to serve eight years behind bars after he was convicted of robbery in Marion County. His expected release date was Jan. 7, 2026, and his last known address was in Clayton, Indiana.

Anyone who sees Lappin should immediately contact law enforcement, the Department of Correction said.