Westville inmate first COVID-19-related death in state prison system

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An elderly inmate at the local Westville Correctional Facility has become the first COVID-19-related death within the state prison system, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

The inmate, who was identified only as being male and over the age of 70, reported he was experiencing chest pains and having trouble breathing on Monday, according to the DOC.

"He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and later died at the hospital," the department said. "While at the hospital, the offender tested positive for COVID-19."

The man's immediate family was to be notified and no further details were available.

On Tuesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said prisons, like long-term care and residential facilities, have individuals living in "congregate settings."

"And we've always known that they are at increased risk," she said.