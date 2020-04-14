Westville inmate first COVID-19-related death in state prison system

An elderly inmate at the local Westville Correctional Facility has become the first COVID-19-related death within the state prison system, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
The inmate, who was identified only as being male and over the age of 70, reported he was experiencing chest pains and having trouble breathing on Monday, according to the DOC.
"He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and later died at the hospital," the department said. "While at the hospital, the offender tested positive for COVID-19."
The man's immediate family was to be notified and no further details were available.
On Tuesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said prisons, like long-term care and residential facilities, have individuals living in "congregate settings."
"And we've always known that they are at increased risk," she said.
As a result, the state department of health has readied its "strike team" to aid these facilities with outbreaks and in testing individuals who show symptoms.
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana stay-at-home
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
