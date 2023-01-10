 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westville man faces reckless driving charges after traveling 65 mph over speed limit

A deputy with the LaPorte County sheriff's office issued a noncustodial arrest Saturday for a Westville man who was driving 110 mph in a 45-mph zone, the sheriff's office said.

WESTVILLE — A sheriff's deputy arrested a 24-year-old man after he was found going 110 mph in a posted 45-mph zone, the LaPorte County sheriff's office said Tuesday. 

Joseph Smolen of Westville was traveling at 2:15 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 6 westbound near U.S. 421 when a deputy conducted a traffic stop. The deputy issued a summons for reckless driving, plus additional citations. 

The arrest was noncustodial, allowing Smolen to leave the scene and confront the charges at a later date in court. His vehicle was impounded because it had expired plates, the sheriff's office said.

