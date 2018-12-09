LAPORTE — A Westville man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for repeatedly raping and beating a woman in 2015.
Justin Adney, 37, was convicted by jury in August on level 1 felony rape, three counts of level 3 felony rape and level 6 felony strangulation during his second trial.
The first trial, in August 2017, ended in a mistrial after a juror broke the rules by telling other jurors Adney had a criminal history.
LaPorte County deputy prosecutor Atley Price, citing the brutality of the charges, asked for a 50-year sentence last week.
He also said Adney had a prior history of violent acts and, while awaiting trial on this case, was arrested and charged with battering another woman and killing her dog.
Price commended the victim for immediately going to the police.
"This is a big part of my healing process," the victim said of the sentence.
She said she was having flashbacks and nightmares along with severe bouts of anxiety and depression since the attack.
"I felt like a walking corpse. That’s a snapshot of the hell I had to unwillingly endure," she said.
Defense attorney Larry Rogers had asked for a sentence "fair to both sides."
He said Adney was an honorably discharged veteran whose violence was driven by severe alcoholism.
Adney was charged in August with level 6 felony domestic battery for allegedly striking another woman and killing her dog. That case remains undecided.