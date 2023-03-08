WESTVILLE — The warden of the Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County has admitted to violating a state law prohibiting the personal use of state property, according to a report by David Cook, Indiana's inspector general.

Warden John Galipeau recently signed a settlement agreement with the inspector general acknowledging his misuse of the warden's residence, 134 Circle Dr., and agreeing to pay a fine of $2,790, Cook said.

According to the report, Galipeau permitted his wife, and later his adult son and granddaughter, to live in the warden's residence at the prison at various times during the summer and fall of 2021 while Galipeau lived at his home in Valparaiso.

Under Indiana law, state-owned residences on Department of Correction (DOC) property only can be occupied by staff, and only if necessary to promote the security and maintenance of a facility, the report said.

According to the report, DOC also requires each staffer occupying a state-owned DOC residence to sign a lease agreement, pay rent through biweekly payroll deductions, and provide proof of renter's insurance prior to occupying the property.

In this case, Galipeau did not sign a lease for the residence until Dec. 21, 2021, and never had rent deducted from his paycheck, Cook said.

Moreover, Galipeau told a DOC executive that he was living at the residence the entire time, even though activity records for Galipeau's state-owned vehicle showed it was not parked at the residence overnight even once during the 30-day period prior to his meeting with the DOC executive, according to the report.

The report said Galipeau subsequently told the DOC executive Jan. 10, 2022, that he intended to occupy the residence full-time beginning Jan. 15, 2022.

In response, Galipeau was told his request was denied, advised he'd never again occupy the warden's residence and ordered to have his family members vacate the residence immediately, according to the report.

The report said Galipeau confirmed to DOC his family members no longer were living in the warden's residence as of Jan. 11, 2022.

The inspector general said Indiana law is clear about the permissible use of DOC residences by DOC employees, and Galipeau failed to follow the statute.

"Galipeau’s use of the warden’s residence was not to promote the security and maintenance of the Westville Correctional Facility. Furthermore, Galipeau failed to have a lease or a payroll deduction form in place during any of this time he or his family members lived in the warden’s residence in violation of the policy. Thus, Galipeau was using the state-owned residence for a purpose other than official state business in violation of (the) Indiana Code," Cook said.

The inspector general also determined as part of his investigation that state-owned homes at all DOC properties, except Westville and the Putnamville Correctional Facility, were managed through DOC's centralized finance unit.

The Galipeau case prompted the centralized unit to take charge of overseeing the leases of state-owned residences at Westville and Putnamville as well, according to the report.

Records show Galipeau continues to serve as warden at Westville, a post he's held since June 2019. Galipeau began his career at DOC as a correctional officer in 1996.

