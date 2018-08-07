VALPARAISO — The 58-year-old Portage woman awoke suddenly during the early morning hours of May 25, 2014, to find a man with his face covered, in her townhouse, a prosecutor told jurors Tuesday afternoon.
"Who are you?" she asked. "What are you doing here?"
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski said the man covered the woman's eyes and mouth with duct tape, and used the tape to bind her hands before ordering her to the bed and attempting to rape her.
The man responsible for the attack and subsequent robbery was LaQuan Apara of Gary, formerly known as Milton Anderson, Urbanski said. This is known, he said, because of DNA samples linking him to the scene that are accurate down to 1 in 8 trillion people.
But defense attorney Tracy Coleman warned the jurors not to convict Apara based on the prosecutor's sole piece of evidence — the DNA.
All that evidence shows is that Apara has been in the house before, Coleman said. There are no semen or blood samples.
"There was a rush to judgment," she said of the investigation. "They wanted to get him."
Apara, 55, faces six to 20 years behind bars on each of the attempted rape and burglary charges, and two to eight on the robbery count.
What jurors were not told is that Apara was convicted of murder in 1982 in Lake County and sentenced in January 1983 to 55 years in prison. He was released in 2007.
Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said Apara and another person stabbed a woman when they tried to rob her of her purse.
This week's trial is underway before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.