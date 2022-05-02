'What happened?' Porter County mom reportedly asked dad as doctors worked to save their son

VALPARAISO — When a member of a large trauma team working on 6-month-old Braxson Jones yelled out that a bruise had been located, the boy's mother, Susan Jones, suddenly stopped crying, a jury was told late Monday morning.

"There's no bruise," the mother blurted out, according to Ashli McMiller, a social worker at Advocate Children's Hospital in Illinois.

Susan then looked over to her husband at the time, Curtis Jones, and said, "You need to tell me right now what happened."

Curtis Jones shrugged and said he did nothing, McMiller said.

The testimony came as the second week of trial began for Curtis Jones, who is accused of battering Braxson while alone with his son the morning of July 24, 2016, at their Lakes of the Four Seasons home and leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.

Jones, 52, who is a former Porter County police officer now living in Florida, is on trial on felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury. Each of the felony counts carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars.

McMiller said Susan Jones also said to her husband at one point during the trauma response: "You need to tell me what's going on. What happened? What happened?"

Defense attorney John Vouga attacked the testimony, arguing that McMiller had not put at least some of those details in her narrative report at the time.

Vouga asked if McMiller had been aware that the parents had taken young Braxson to three emergency rooms during a 48-hour period just a couple months earlier.

He then asked McMiller if she was aware there is controversy over shaken baby syndrome. She replied that she would not call it a "great controversy" and said it was backed up by science.

Earlier in the morning, Steven Nanini, an emergency room doctor at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn said he saw Braxson during the early morning hours of May 29, 2016, when he was brought in with congestion, vomiting and trouble drinking.

It turned out the child had a cold but otherwise appeared to be in good health, he said.

"He appeared to be a happy child," Nanini said.

In response to questioning from Vouga, the doctor said he did not measure the circumference of the child's head but would not typically do that anyway in the emergency room.

He said all the child's symptoms were consistent with a cold and were not uncommon.

While the defense has portrayed Braxson as having health problems prior to the alleged abuse, Susan Jones testified last week that there was nothing but bouts of congestion, an incident of vomiting and dehydration, and hiccuping, which turned out to be nothing unusual.

She said Braxson was hitting all his developmental "milestones," including earlier on the day of the alleged abuse.

Jurors were shown a video taken by Curtis Jones of Braxson's birth and shown photos updating his normal development up to the alleged abuse.

Braxson, who is now 6, survived, but needs of constant care, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Kristen Klink has said.

He is blind, needs diaper changing, is fed through a tube, must be moved by others and no longer communicates on his own, she said.

The trial is before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

