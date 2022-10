'What happens in Bill's house, stays in Bill's house,' alleged molest victim says she was told

VALPARAISO — A 61-year-old Portage man is accused of repeatedly molesting a young girl, telling her afterwards, "What happens in Bill's house, stays in Bill's house," according to a newly-filed charging document.

Billy Brooks Jr. is charged with felony counts of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor, records show.

The abuse is alleged to have gone on from July 1, 2019, through Jan. 31, 2021, beginning when the girl was 7, police say.

Portage police said they began investigating the case in June after the girl told officials Brooks had touched her inappropriately while babysitting after she got out of the shower.

He would put lotion on her back and arms, but then started asking her to remove clothing and touching her in inappropriate ways, police said.

She said he also had her sit on his lap, "but she really didn't want to." This incident occurred as the girl's father and his friends were outside, police said.

It was after one of those instances that he told her not to tell anyone, according to a charging document.

Brooks initially denied doing anything inappropriate, but police said he later told them, "OK, I did touch her accidentally."

Brooks is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Monday before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, during which time bond is to be set, court records show.