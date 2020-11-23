'What's up, bro?' motorcyclist asks Portage cop before 120 mph chase

PORTAGE — A Portage man is accused of stopping his motorcycle just long enough early Friday to ask a police officer, "What's up, bro?" before leading police on a chase that reached 120 mph and ended in Gary, authorities said.
Calvin Best III, 28, faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving, police said.
A police officer said he began pursuing Best at 1:44 a.m. Friday after hearing a loud motorcycle in the area of Willowcreek Road and Mulberry Avenue.
After watching Best speed and ignore a stop sign, the officer lost sight of the motorcycle, but another officer stopped the bike just east of the intersection of Stone Avenue and County Line Road, police said.
It is there he made his comment to police before taking off and leading a chase from Portage, through Hobart and into Gary, the report says.
"I pursued the vehicle, pacing it at 120 mph in a posted 30 mph zone," an officer said.
Best is accused of ignoring a traffic signal and slowing to 90 mph at one point in an attempt to waive an officer around him.
Several Lake County police vehicles joined the pursuit in Gary, and Best was boxed in at the area of Ridge Road and Washington Street.
Best was ordered at gunpoint off his motorcycle, police said. When he failed to comply and left his bike running and in gear, officers used a stun gun to take him into custody, police said.
Best told police he was on his way to his father's house in Portage and never mentioned the high-speed chase, according to the report.
His black 2006 Honda CBR 600 bears the registration SLEAZE, police said.
