Whiting man gets lengthy prison term for gang-related killing

HAMMOND — A Whiting man is going to prison for his murderous role in the Latin Dragon Nation street gang.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 210-month prison term this week on 34-year-old Mario Colunga.

Colunga is among 19 members or associates of the Latin Dragons street gang indicted since 2017 and convicted of drug-related violence across Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

He pleaded guilty June 13, 2019 to a racketeering conspiracy charge alleging he participated in the street gang’s illicit activities between 2010 and 2016.

Although he left the Dragons in 2016 to join another street gang, he returned to it a year later and participated in the murder of Mike Whitford, 49, in Chicago on July 14, 2017.

His victim’s family reportedly said Whitford was an innocent bystander in a drive-by shooting of another man that took place in the 10600 block of South Green Bay Avenue, on Chicago’s far south side.

This case was the result of investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and police departments in Hammond, East Chicago, Merrillville and Hobart, the Lake County Sheriff, and Illinois police.

Federal prosecutors say it was among dozens of homicides committed in the last 15 years by street gangs competing for turf on which to sell illicit drugs.