WHITING — A man robbed a Horizon Bank branch at gunpoint Wednesday, police said.
The man entered the bank in the 1300 block of 119th Street about 4 p.m., approached two employees in an office and demanded money, police said.
One employee directed another to retrieve money from a teller station. The man took that money and demanded money from a second teller station, police said.
The man exited the bank and walked north along the street in the 1800 block of 119th Street and into the north alley in the 1300 block of 119th Street, police said.
The man's face and hands were covered. Police released surveillance photos and asked for tips about the man's identity.
Anyone with information is asked to call Whiting police at 219-659-4049.
