Whiting senior citizen robbed by man claiming to be from city water department, police say

WHITING — Authorities cautioned residents to be on alert after a Whiting man's home was robbed in a distraction scheme.

Whiting police were contacted around noon Tuesday by a man who told them his house in the 1900 block of New York Avenue was robbed.

The victim said a man came to his house claiming to be from the city water department. The suspect, a white male, said he needed to check the resident's water.

The resident let the suspect in the home and he turned on the water in various places in his home as directed. When they got to the second floor, the suspect told the man he needed to go get equipment from his vehicle, however, he never returned.

The resident then noticed a large amount of cash and jewelry was taken from his home.

Whiting police cautioned residents to not allow unfamiliar people inside their homes and if they are in doubt of the person's identity or intentions, to call police.

The incident is under continued investigation.

