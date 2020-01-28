Who shot Jeremiah Simon? Police offer $10K for info in 18-year-old's killing

MERRILLVILLE — Authorities have doubled the reward they are offering for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing an 18-year-old man.

The reward has increased to $10,000, according to the Merrillville Police Department. The reward is being offered jointly by the department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Jeremiah Simon was gunned down Jan. 15 while walking in the 500 block of East 54th Court in Merrillville, according to the Merrillville Police Department.

Simon was found dead about 3 a.m. in the backyard of a home by officers who were responding to reports of gunfire in the area.