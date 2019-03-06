ST. JOHN TOWNSHIP — Lake County sheriff's police are seeking tips about two people accused of using stolen credit cards at local stores.
Police responded Feb. 17 to the 8700 block of Bell Street after credit cards were stolen from a parked 2012 GMC vehicle, police said.
Detectives learned the stolen credit cards were later fraudulently used to make purchases.
Sheriff's police released surveillance photos Wednesday of two suspects and a vehicle they used.
Anyone with information about the suspects' identities is asked to call detectives at 219-755-3346.